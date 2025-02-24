Violence Remains Uncontrolled in Catalonia: Four Shootings in Few Hours

A new shooting once again raises alarms over the rampant violence in Catalonia. After two shootings in Badalona on Friday and in Terrassa on Saturday, there was another altercation with gunfire in L'Hospitalet early this morning. To these, a fourth shooting without injuries in Tàrrega must be added.

These events add to the concerning security situation in the metropolitan area of Barcelona. In recent weeks, there have been several shootings in La Mina and other troubled neighborhoods on the outskirts of Barcelona. Additionally, there have been a series of homicides related to organized crime.

| Mossos d'Esquadra

Salvador Illa's government promised a tough stance against organized crime and repeat offenses. However, not only are the results not forthcoming, but the situation seems to be worsening. As a result, there is a risk of failing to fulfill the promise in a timely and effective manner.

Reckoning in L'Hospitalet

The latest incident took place early Monday morning in L'Hospitalet. A man was reportedly shot at least five times and is hospitalized in critical condition. The attack was allegedly carried out from a white car that immediately fled the scene.

The vehicle ended up in an accident, allowing the Mossos to link it to the shooting. One person has been arrested, and the firearm allegedly used in the attack has been seized.

| Mossos d'Esquadra

Initial reports suggest a reckoning between individuals of South American origin, supposedly linked to organized crime.

It would therefore be part of the war between criminal gangs for control of drug trafficking in Catalonia. It is the result of years of permissiveness with crime in Catalonia.

Three More Shootings

Alarms were raised last January after a movie-like shooting in the La Mina neighborhood. This and other violent incidents forced the Interior Minister, Núria Parlon, and the head of the Mossos, Josep Lluís Trapero, to appear in Parlament to provide explanations.

The succession of violent acts, including several homicides, has raised alarms in Catalonia. The situation, instead of calming down, is becoming more complicated.

On Friday, a confrontation between Gypsy clans in San Roque (Badalona) led to a shooting with at least twenty shots fired into the air. On Saturday, a man was shot twice in the leg in Terrassa, allegedly due to drug trafficking. Over the weekend, there was another shooting in Tàrrega, which was reported on social media and confirmed by ACN.

This new incident today confirms the concerning situation of uncontrolled violence in Catalonia.