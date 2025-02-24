Xavier García Albiol's Interesting Reflection After Afd's Historic Result

The German elections this Sunday were of monumental importance for all of Europe. The historic result of Alternative for Germany (AfD), consolidating in second place with more than 20% of the votes, hasn't left anyone indifferent. Neither have the politicians of Catalonia, who have made their own assessment of the electoral shift in Europe's main power.

The interpretation of the results by the mayor of Badalona and PP leader, Xavier García Albiol, is particularly interesting. It should be remembered that Albiol was a pioneer in warning about the consequences of illegal immigration in Catalonia.

| @Albiol_XG

At that time, he was vilified with accusations of being racist, but more than a decade later his theses have ended up prevailing. Not only because he triumphed in the last municipal elections. Also because the taboo on immigration and crime has been broken, and more and more people support his proposals.

Albiol now surprises by saying that, in his opinion, "the problem isn't immigration." He posted this message on X, hours after the spectacular result obtained by the anti-immigration party AfD in Germany.

For him, "the problem lies in the lack of a strong response from European countries and Spain to problematic and criminal immigration." He warns that it is because of this that "people's weariness appears," and in particular, "of the working class."

Albiol refers to the fact that the vote for AfD can be read as the Germans' indignation toward the policies of the CDU and SPD in recent decades. Especially the Social Democrats, who have suffered a historic defeat.

Comments on Xavier García Albiol's Post

The interesting reflection of Xavier García Albiol has sparked all kinds of comments. Some highlight that where AfD has grown the most is in Eastern Germany, where there was a communist regime. For many, a demonstration of the left's failure.

They also applaud Albiol's words. One highlights that "migrations can be a positive or negative phenomenon," but that "the danger is allowing the entry of unidentified people."

A comment calls for the "update of the Schengen Agreement" and to recover England.

This message sums it all up: "Totally agree with you, the lack of response is giving rise to the rise of the far-right, we the working class are tired of what we see and suffer in our neighborhoods."