Vox to PSC, Junts, and ERC: 'They've turned the guardianship of minors into a business'

The DGAIA scandal is marking the political current events in Catalonia. In this morning's session in Parliament, up to four parties (Junts, PP, Vox, and Comuns) have asked the President of the Generalitat and the Minister of Social Rights about this issue. Vox has been especially forceful.

Ignacio Garriga has recalled that it was his party that a year ago demanded information, appearances, and responsibilities. He has reproached the "sectarianism" of the entire chamber "despising" his party's initiative.

He has directly accused Illa of "having turned Catalonia into a place where criminals are protected and the innocent are abandoned." He recalled the gang rape of a minor in Badalona and the controversial statements of the then Minister of Equality, Tània Verge. "The consequence was that the victim and her family had to leave the city," he stated.

Vox's reprimand to the Govern

Garriga has highlighted the hypocrisy of the left, who "permanently disguise themselves as defenders of women" but "are the ones harming women." According to Vox's spokesperson, he mentioned the reduction of sentences for rapists, the "importation" of misogynistic cultures, forced marriages, and genital mutilations.

Ignacio Garriga has raised the tone to denounce that "we are facing a very serious case" that includes abuse, corruption, and fraud. "There is a worker who went so far as to say that DGAIA is a mafia," he exclaimed.

Vox has asked "why between 2018 and 2020 the cost of child custody went from 15,000 to 55,000 euros." And "why were the contracts made through emergency procedures and not through ordinary procedures without meeting transparency requirements."

Vox's leader has accused PSC, Junts, and ERC of having "turned child custody into a business for parties, associations, and foundations." His party wants to know "where the money is," because "it's clear it didn't go to the protection of the minors."

Salvador Illa has criticized that "the far right" takes advantage of this crisis to "profit." He has also accused Vox and Aliança Catalana of "raising a fuss" while defending banning the entry of unaccompanied minors.

PP harshly criticizes the minister

PP has also put the Govern against the ropes for the corruption in DGAIA. Deputy Lorena Roldán has asked Minister Mònica Martínez Bravo "when she became aware of these facts." And "why she hasn't taken measures until it came to light."

The minister has repeated the official narrative of the Govern. She has said that the scandals are prior to her government, and that they have taken and are taking the necessary measures for a structural change of DGAIA.

But PP has accused her of being late and ineffective. "She has been in office for nine months and so far no changes have been announced. If she wasn't aware of these facts, that's bad, but if she knew and did nothing, even worse."

Roldán has questioned the protocols and actions of DGAIA regarding its duty to protect minors. "What kind of protection is this?" she asked, "the one that abandons minors in the hands of pedophiles or uses them to embezzle public money?" She replied that "this is institutional hypocrisy disguised as social policy."