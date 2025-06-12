The truth behind the street vendor who stabbed a garbage collector in Cambrils: he was in prison

The recent attack in Cambrils, where a street vendor stabbed a sanitation worker, has caused great outrage. Now, new revelations about the striker's past are intensifying the controversy. The striker's brother has revealed to Cuatro that he had been in prison for stabbing another person in Barcelona.

According to the family member's testimony, the family tried to send the striker to Senegal after his release from prison. However, authorities released him without notifying the family. "They let him go without telling us," the brother said in statements to the press.

This incident highlights the problem of repeat criminal offenses in Catalonia. Criticism of the judicial system and security policies is intensifying on social media as has become usual. The lack of strong measures in these cases is causing concern among citizens and, above all, disbelief.

| Mossos d'Esquadra

Stabbed over an argument

The attack occurred several days ago, when the street vendor stabbed a sanitation worker in the middle of a public street. According to the police, the attack was triggered by an argument between the striker and the victim. The victim, a garbage collector who was using a blower to clean, was stabbed in vital organs.

After the incident, the striker was arrested by police in the surrounding area. The man, a Senegalese national, was taken to the police station. The investigation is ongoing, but initial reports suggest that the argument was the cause of the attack.

The case has sparked a flood of outraged comments on social media, especially after the striker's past became known. Many users are expressing their discomfort over the striker's repeat offenses. "Even his own brother was clear that someone like that couldn't stay in the country," one user writes on social media.

"Because of a few, everyone will pay. There are also good and hardworking people. Those are the ones who should be kept, the rest to their countries," another internet user points out. In addition, criticism is also directed at prison institutions. Some users are demanding accountability for the striker's release. "I hope the street cleaner recovers and starts a crusade against the head of prison institutions who let him go," one comment stated.

| ACN

The problem of tolerating crime

This incident reinforces the debate about crime control policies in Catalonia. In this regard, the problem of illegal sales and the presence of street vendors remains a controversial issue. As criminologists have pointed out, tolerance toward things like street vending or squatting is the prelude to other crimes. "Criminal comfort zone," is what experts call it.

Likewise, the political debate, although it has changed quite a bit, still doesn't address the issue clearly and directly. This way, for example, there are attempts to ignore the fact that the vast majority of those arrested are foreigners. Or also that Catalan prisons are mostly occupied by people from other countries.