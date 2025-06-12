Crisis in the government: Santos Cerdán's audio recordings corner Pedro Sánchez

PSOE has so far tried to appease and downplay the scandals that have emerged since the Koldo case and that have implicated the Government. However, what happened last night changes everything. The appearance of the report implicating the secretary of organization, Santos Cerdán, in the corruption scheme threatens (this time for real) to bring down President Pedro Sánchez.

The situation is so serious that the President of the Government gathered his inner circle in the early hours as a crisis cabinet. According to Joan Guirado in Vozpópuli, he called for unity in the message and scolded Ferraz for breaking Moncloa's caution on this issue. The feeling is one of total crisis.

| Europa Press

The other proof that things are serious is Inma Carretero's blunder live on air, on Cadena Ser. Thinking she was off the air, El País's chief editor, Inma Carretero, revealed the nerves running high in Moncloa. She stated that María Jesús Montero asked her if anyone had the report, and that "they're completely lost."

The reason for so much anxiety is a UCO report that would implicate Santos Cerdán in receiving kickbacks. It's a report that the left-wing media denied existed, and that now would be in the possession of the judge who ordered the search of former minister Ábalos's house.

Pedro Sánchez, deeply affected

This is key in the crisis surrounding PSOE, because President Pedro Sánchez himself confirmed Cerdán when he was already under suspicion. He did so by defying PSOE's heavyweights, who advised the President to sacrifice Cerdán.

In recent weeks, the Government changed its strategy and shifted from staunch defense to caution due to lack of knowledge. Meanwhile, Ferraz has been categorical in defending Cerdán. Even after the information came out last night, which caused Sánchez's monumental anger as he scolded PSOE's communications director during the meeting.

What's in the report containing the audios that would implicate Cerdán? This is what PSOE leaders are now asking themselves. The document remains under seal. However, it would contain several communications between José Luis Ábalos and Santos Cerdán about receiving kickbacks for the awarding of public works contracts.

This greatly complicates President Pedro Sánchez's situation, who finds himself more cornered than ever. Until now, the directive was to see out the legislature, but he's no longer so sure. The next few hours will be decisive for the fate of the Government, which is seriously threatened.