Trump ends the trans delusion: men will no longer be able to compete against women

Lia Thomas was an American boy who, as a swimmer, went unnoticed in the various competitions in which he participated. He wasn't even among the top 400 swimmers in the country of his generation. However, during his college years, he decided to change his sex, undergo hormone therapy, and start participating in women's competitions. As a result, he began winning championships and breaking records one after another, even those of Olympic swimmers.

His rivals protested. They logically argued that a person who was a boy for 20 years competed with an advantage in the female category (no matter how many testosterone blockers he was taking). The uproar was enormous. The issue became a national debate that even crossed borders. Until the international swimming federation spoke out and banned Lia Thomas from participating in the female category.

| Europa Press

Lia Thomas's case will not be repeated. At least in the United States. This past morning, Donald Trump signed a decree prohibiting biological men from participating in women's sports competitions. If a few years ago we were told that decrees would have to be signed to specify that only women can compete in women's categories, we would surely call our interlocutor crazy. However, this is the situation in the West.

Donald Trump signed the decree surrounded by girls. Girls who now feel protected when practicing competitive sports. There will no longer be men with biological advantages who, having decided to change their sex, can shatter all their records and dominate their competitions. The happiness on those girls' faces said it all. The President of the United States put an end to the trans delusion in the world of sports.

"Our administration will not stand idly by watching men hit and mistreat female athletes," Trump asserted. He also assured that he will deny visas to those "men who fraudulently claim to be female athletes before the 2028 Olympics," which will be held in Los Angeles.

Donald Trump has been in charge of the United States for less than a month and has already dealt a severe blow to the country's gender ideology. First, he signed a decree specifying that there are only two sexes (unlike what queer theory advocates, which claims there are dozens). Then he demanded that the official signatures of public workers no longer be joined by pronouns (another delusion of transactivism). And now, with this decree signed last night, he finally closes the door to the participation of biological men in women's sports categories. This is one of the most prominent delusions (and one that most harms women) of gender ideology.