Cup and Pro-Independence Press Whitewash the Attack on an Aliança Catalana Activist

Last Saturday, the Mossos d'Esquadra arrested three activists of the pro-independence left. The reason for the arrest was the assault they committed in January against an information stand of Aliança Catalana in Barcelona. The images of the assault went viral due to their violence and aggressiveness.

In fact, a activist of Aliança Catalana suffered a blow against the ground and fainted on the spot. After being attended by an ambulance, he had to be taken to the hospital. Similarly, there were plenty of images of harassment and violence against the information stand:

Now, the three cupaires activists have been released with charges. They are accused of damage, robbery with violence, minor injuries, and coercion for a hate crime. After spending a night in the cell, the three accused refused to testify before the judge.

| Silvia Orriols

Parallel Account: 'Incidents' and 'Antifascism'

However, all this has not been an obstacle for the CUP, its satellites, and the pro-independence press to celebrate the situation. Inverting the natural logic of the events, the cupaires and the media terminals present the situation as a victory against "repression."

"Alongside those who fight against fascism, we are certain that it is more necessary than ever to articulate strategies to face such a serious threat to the entire people," they say from the CUP. The SEPC speaks of the justice system's "repressive strategy" that "doesn't stop organized antifascism":

Meanwhile, the establishment press has made a display of euphemisms. Instead of "assault," the press speaks of "clashes." In some cases, like that of VilaWeb, the fact that an AC activist had to be taken to the hospital is omitted. For its part, TV3 reported on the events last Saturday, speaking of "incidents" with the "far-right" party:

This is nothing more than another expression of the political and media cordon sanitaire applied to Aliança Catalana. From Sílvia Orriols's party, they demand that the assault not go unpunished and accuse the CUP of "totalitarian" behavior.