They occupy his house and he ends up seriously injured: the consequences of excessive tolerance in Catalonia

The left and the pro-separatism movement have spent years whitewashing squatting, using well-meaning arguments that criminalize the market and private property. Wherever the phenomenon of squatting occurs, it proves to bring disastrous consequences. Its justification ends up legitimizing the violation of laws, and therefore crime.

A news story from Tagamanent (Barcelona) once again shows the tragedy of squatting in Catalonia. A man has been seriously injured after confronting the tenants of his house who weren't paying rent.

The events took place on Tuesday afternoon when the owner, tired of the situation, went to his property accompanied by another person. There, an argument broke out between the owner and the two tenants. One of them ended up grabbing a shotgun and shot the owner, seriously injuring him.

The neighbors alerted Mossos, who quickly deployed throughout the area until they arrested the squatter and his companion. Meanwhile, the injured man was airlifted to the hospital in very serious condition.

Serious consequences of squatting

The Criminal Investigation Unit of Mossos d'Esquadra has taken charge of the investigation. The detainee currently faces a possible charge of attempted homicide. However, things could change if the victim ends up dying.

The police are now investigating the circumstances of the incident. They are trying to clarify, for example, whether the detainee and his companion were tenants who had stopped paying or squatters who had just entered the home. The victim's testimony will be key, although it will be necessary to wait for his clinical progress.

This case is not a simple incident but rather invites reflection on the consequences of the well-meaning discourse about squatting. This isn't the first time a squatting situation has ended in tragedy. In many cases, it is the origin of problems with coexistence and crime that affect both the owner and the community of neighbors.

The issue has gained political relevance in recent months. Parties such as PP, Junts, Vox, and Aliança Catalana have called for changing the laws to speed up evictions and increase penalties. Meanwhile, on the other side are PSC, ERC, Comuns, and CUP, parties that deny there is a squatting problem and oppose toughening the laws.

Although according to the left squatting is a minority phenomenon, Catalonia accounts for more than 40% of all squatting cases in the country.