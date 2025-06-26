Salvador Illa pressures the Supreme Court to grant amnesty to Puigdemont

Salvador Illa has become President Pedro Sánchez's lieutenant in Catalonia, and as such, his mission is to defend Moncloa's interests. His role is key in the exchange of favors between President Pedro Sánchez and Carles Puigdemont. Today, he has once again taken on his role by asking the Supreme Court to apply the amnesty to the president of Junts.

"The Constitutional Court has spoken," said the President of the Generalitat, "and it makes no sense to hinder the application of the law." Illa has said he is "hurt" by the fact that there are still people who haven't been able to benefit from the law.

Although he hasn't mentioned them explicitly, his words imply support for the separatist leaders awaiting amnesty: Oriol Junqueras and Carles Puigdemont.

No one misses the fact that Carles Puigdemont's return is key in the relationship between Junts and PSOE. Now that his government is against the ropes, President Pedro Sánchez needs to solve this issue more than ever. That's why Salvador Illa has taken on an increasingly important role in the amnesty tangle.

Spokesperson for Moncloa's interests

The Constitutional Court has given the green light to the amnesty, considering that it fits within the Constitution. This was an essential step for the application of the amnesty. But things get complicated in Carles Puigdemont's case, because the investigating judge of the Supreme Court believes that embezzlement doesn't fall within the scope of the amnesty.

This opens a new legal battle between the Constitutional Court and the Supreme Court. Meanwhile, Judge Llarena has already shown his intention to keep the arrest warrant for Carles Puigdemont. This prevents his return to Catalonia, at least for a while longer.

Since he arrived at the Generalitat, Salvador Illa has based his discourse on institutional normalization in Catalonia. This has been heavily criticized by separatist parties, especially Junts, who continue to denounce the repression of the Spanish state.

In this regard, the judges' refusal to apply the amnesty strengthens the separatist argument and makes the "normalization" desired by Illa more difficult. PSOE has spoken out against the judicial obstruction of a law passed by Congress. PSC, from Catalonia, joins the Sanchista offensive against the judges.

The transformation of Salvador Illa

In this new battle opening up between the Constitutional Court and the Supreme Court, Illa is actively siding with the Constitutional Court's decision. To the point that he is pressuring the Supreme Court to apply the amnesty.

It should be remembered that it was Illa himself who, while in opposition, assured that an amnesty law would never be passed. In a short time, he has gone from opposing the amnesty to defending it vehemently. He has also gone from showing with Sociedad Civil Catalana during the Procés to governing hand in hand with ERC.