Official data debunk the triumphalism about the employment integration of 'menas'

Amid the debate on the integration of "menas," recent official data cast doubt on the expectations of success regarding their entry into the workforce. This is shown by a report from the Ministry of Inclusion analyzed by Rubén Pulido for La Gaceta. The report reveals that, despite the reforms promoted in recent years, the results are very different from what had been desired.

As of March 31, 2025, the number of young immigrants between 16 and 23 years old, including both menas and former wards, had risen to 18,967. This represents an increase of 140.7% compared to the 7,878 registered in 2021. This exponential increase has highlighted the pressure on public services, as well as the difficulties in integrating these young people into the workforce.

One of the most concerning aspects is that, despite having a work permit, only 10% of menas are registered with Social Security. That is, only 299 out of the 2,996 with work authorization. This figure contradicts the narrative that suggested successful workforce integration for this group, which has been promoted by various reforms, such as the 2021 immigration regulation reform. This reform automatically granted the right to work to minors under 16 years old and made it easier to renew permits from the age of 18.

Although in 2025 the registration rate among menas and former wards with work permits has increased compared to 2021, the outlook remains alarming. 43% of menas and former wards with work permits are neither employed nor contributing to Social Security. In addition, the increase in this group has exceeded the labor market's capacity to absorb them, particularly due to the lack of specialization and motivation.

The 2021 reform sought, in part, to correct the shortcomings in the workforce integration of menas. However, the high rate of labor inactivity among this group calls into question the effectiveness of these policies. The fact that only a small percentage of menas are working and contributing to Social Security raises questions about the viability of these programs. Even more so when considering that many of these young people will leave the system when they turn 18 without a solid foundation to support themselves.

A problem that accumulates

Regarding the demographic profile, the report notes that 94% of menas are male, and the majority come from Morocco, representing 59% of the total. This data reflects a gender imbalance that raises concerns about migration dynamics and border control. In addition, the number of former wards (young people between 18 and 23 years old) has increased by 179.3% since 2021.

In conclusion, current data indicate that, despite the growth in the number of menas with work permits, the policies implemented to date haven't managed to facilitate successful workforce integration. As Rubén Pulido points out, the system seems to be failing to offer sustainable solutions, both in terms of employment and social integration.