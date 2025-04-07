Call Out Jordi Turull After Insulting a Former Puigdemont Counselor

The latest polls have heightened nerves in Junts, the party losing the most support since the last Catalan elections. Carles Puigdemont's project to turn Junts into an umbrella movement for separatism is floundering. Faced with this reality check, its leaders are starting to lose their composure.

The latest to do so is the party's secretary general, Jordi Turull, who mocked the name of a former minister of Carles Puigdemont's government, calling him a "slug." The former minister in question is Santi Vila. All because he said in an interview that he prefers a Catalonia governed by Illa rather than Puigdemont.

| Europa Press

It is surprising that the loss of composure comes precisely from Jordi Turull, always an example of restraint and a representative of the most diplomatic sector of Junts. This further highlights the nervousness that has taken over Puigdemont's circle. Another friend of the expresident, Carles Puigdemont, said in relation to Santi Vila that he makes her "want to vomit."

Jordi Turull Exposed

Jordi Turull referred to the former Minister of Enterprise as Santiago (and not Santi), in a clear attempt to say he is Spanish and not Catalan. But he went further, asking the PSC government to give him a position "so he doesn't have to crawl like a slug." Statements unworthy of a secretary general, but fitting with the current moment of insults and accusations among pro-separatism supporters.

The Junts leader has received all kinds of responses that show his current weakness. Among them, journalist Andreu Pujol stands out, who embarrasses Turull and highlights the contradictions of Junts.

The journalist recalls that Junts kept Santi Vila in the government of October 1 until the last moment "saying things very similar to those now." A calculated strategy, according to Andreu, because "it was the way to have an egg in each basket and practice the art of la puta i la ramoneta." He also considers it "rude" of Turull to "come out now" to insult Vila and mock his name.

Other X users say that "the problem with separatism is not ideology but that it is full of bad people." Junts bitterly complained about Gabriel Rufián's insults to their deputies, whom he called "rats." But now they repay Vila in kind just for expressing his opinion.

Furthermore, they remind Turull that he is the least qualified to criticize someone for crawling for a position. The current secretary general of Junts has been living off politics since 1987.