Gabriel Rufián Also Joins ERC's Attacks on Podemos and Pablo Iglesias

The classic fragmentation within the left has given way to a new episode of political tension. This time, the protagonists are ERC and Podemos, two parties that in the past showed a notable ideological and strategic harmony. The progressive breakdown of that affinity has become more visible in recent days, following statements by Pablo Iglesias and the reaction of ERC figures, including Gabriel Rufián.

The trigger has been a message shared by Rufián on social media, stating: "Pablo Iglesias is a very intelligent person and fully aware of who his political space competes with in Catalonia. He doesn't compete with Junts, not even with PSC. He competes with ERC!" The retweet by the ERC spokesperson is a clear endorsement of the thesis that Podemos sees ERC as a rival in Catalonia.

| Europa Press

But what is the reason for this message against the leader of Podemos? It responds to statements by Iglesias in Ara, where he said that ERC privately asked them to halt the transfer of competencies in immigration matters. Iglesias's statement was perceived by ERC as a deliberate attempt to damage their image before the electorate.

A Love-Hate Relationship

The relationship between both parties has traveled a path of progressive deterioration. In the years when Podemos was part of the coalition government led by President Pedro Sánchez, the understanding with ERC was at its peak. Gabriel Rufián praised figures like Irene Montero and Ione Belarra, and there was even speculation about joint candidacies.

That scenario has changed drastically in a very short time. The decline of both parties in successive elections has intensified direct competition. Both ERC and Podemos are immersed in strategic changes to address their electoral decline. The Catalan stronghold is a key piece in electoral terms, especially for ERC.

| Europa Press

The latest example of this tension between both parties came with the debate on increasing defense spending. After showing support for the increase, Rufián hinted to the media that Podemos's stance, refusing the budget increase, was a "banner" and not an adult position. Ione Belarra replied harshly, stating that "Podemos's stance is not a damn banner." Meanwhile, the purples reminded ERC that the increase in military spending will be at the expense of social spending.

We are witnessing the beginning of a struggle between two parties that no longer have enough pie to share. This is due to the collapse of the 'woke' left worldwide and particularly in Catalonia. The 2027 elections will be decisive for the future of these parties and many familiar faces.