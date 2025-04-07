Investigate a Possible Corruption Case Involving Comuns and Joan Ignasi Elena

More Problems for ERC and the Comuns, the Parties That Are Suffering the Most from the Left's Credibility Crisis in Catalonia. Both Formations Would Find Themselves in the Eye of the Storm of a New Corruption Case. A Case That Could Further Deepen the Electoral Decline of These Formations, Which Lost 189,315 Votes Between the Two in the Last Catalan Elections.

According to Quico Sallés in El Món, the Altafulla City Council Allegedly Split Contracts Awarded to a Consultancy Managed by Joan Herrera and Joan Ignasi Elena. This Is What the Investigating Court Number 4 of Vendrell Is Investigating. The Judge, in Agreement with the Prosecutor's Office, Has Decided to Extend the Investigation in Light of the Evidence Gathered After Reopening the Case.

| E-Noticies

The Events Date Back to 2017, When the City Council Was Governed by Alternativa Altafulla, a Brand of the Comuns. The Mayor Was Fèlix Alonso, Then a Podemos Deputy in Congress and Currently a Sumar Deputy. Joan Herrera Had Led the ICV Formation Until 2016, While Joan Ignasi Elena Came from Being a PSC Deputy in Parliament, a Party He Would Leave to Join ERC.

The Magistrate Now Awaits the Mossos to Present the Reports to Summon the Investigated and the Witnesses to Testify. In September of Last Year, the Mossos Presented a Report with New Evidence That Could Be Key to the Investigation. It Would Be a Large Number of Emails from the Consultancy Sinergia, Energia, Dret, Medi Ambient SLP, Alleged Beneficiary of the Split Contracts.

ERC Reported the Case While in Opposition

The Case Did Not Catch the Current Mayor Jordi Molinera, from ERC, by Surprise, Who Personally Reported the Alleged Irregularities When He Was Part of the Opposition. In Fact, the First Thing He Did When He Arrived at the Mayor's Office Was to Sever Any Relationship with This Consultancy. Now, the City Council Has Made Itself Available to the Mossos to Collaborate in the Investigation.

The Alleged Irregularities Were Reported in 2022 to the Anti-Fraud Office, Which Initiated an Investigation for Alleged "Irregularities." The Investigations Began in 2017, the Date of the First Suspicious Contract. Anti-Fraud Speaks of the Possible "Awarding, Through Minor Contracts, of Advisory Services to the Same Company."

The Body Transferred the Documentation to the Mossos' Criminal Investigation Unit, Which Launched an Investigation. This Would Focus on the Improper Use of the Concept of Minor Contract, Specifically Prohibited by Law. Although the Maximum Allowed for a Minor Contract Is 18,000 Euros, the Total Amount of the Invoices Would Reach 25,000.

Contract Splitting

Contract Splitting Is an Irregular Practice by Which the Public Administration Divides a Single Contract Awarded to One Company into Several Parts. The Law Prohibits This Practice Because It Violates the Principles of Transparency, Equal Treatment, and Free Competition. Additionally, It Puts the Good Management of Public Resources at Risk.

This Case Adds to That of Laura Borràs, Recently Convicted for Splitting Contracts When She Presided Over the Institució de les Lletres Catalanes. The Justice System Sentenced Her to 4 Years in Prison and 13 Years of Disqualification for Prevarication and Document Falsification.