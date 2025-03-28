Call for Closure of Barcelona Reception Center 'Due to the Insecurity It Causes'

Vox has received this week families who report the ongoing insecurity associated with a first reception center in Sarrià-Sant Gervasi (Barcelona). Their complaints join those of the residents of Císter Street, where this center is located, and its surroundings. Today at five in the afternoon, a demonstration has been called to demand the closure of the center.

| Vox

According to the residents, the foreign minors hosted by the center continuously cause coexistence problems. The proximity of the accommodation to several educational centers in the area is particularly concerning. The students of these centers have to face threats and insults every day from these young people who are often under the influence of drugs.

Bother Girls and Enter Schools

The parents of these students have had enough and are asking the city council for the closure of the center and its immediate relocation.

Parents describe horrific scenes of migrant minors drugged to the point of falling, who often bother other kids. Many girls who walk alone from school to home have to cross paths with them daily.

Insinuations toward the girls are frequent, and recently they even jumped the fence of a center. The parents consider that a red line has been crossed, and that the city council must act. They claim to be very distressed.

The problem began when this center, initially intended for homeless women, also opened its doors to unaccompanied foreign minors (menas). The city council has increased police presence, thereby acknowledging that there is a problem. But for residents and families, it is insufficient, and they warn that if a tragedy occurs, the mayor of Barcelona will be responsible.

PP and Vox Demand Its Immediate Closure

The PP submitted a request to the city council to change the use of this municipal center, but it was rejected. Daniel Sirera, president of the popular municipal group, states that "the residents are afraid and the mayor doesn't act." Therefore, he reiterates his request that "it be turned into a residence for the elderly and end the terror these residents live in."

| Europa Press

Vox has received the concerned parents about their children's safety and has also been very blunt on this matter. Gonzalo de Oro has demanded the "immediate closure" of this center to ensure "the safety of our children." The president of Vox in Barcelona has reminded that this is not about ideologies, but about the safety of the residents and the students.

The case of this center has once again highlighted the problem of mass immigration and the arrival of unaccompanied foreign minors to Catalonia. These young people remain on the streets for much of the day, causing problems of incivility and insecurity.

Some parties like PP and Vox denounce this situation, but the administrations avoid the problem and the rest of the parties resort to complacency. Catalonia received two thousand menas in a single year, far exceeding the resources allocated to the community for their reception. In many cases like this, the consequences are not suffered by pro-immigration politicians but by the residents and families.