In Catalonia, 23 Squatters Were Reported per Day by 2024

Vox presented an interpellation to the Govern in Parliament on Wednesday regarding the scourge of home squatting and its effects on neighborhood security. According to the deputy Sergio Macián, "in 2004, 7,000 squattings were reported in Catalonia, which do not even remotely reflect the real scope of the phenomenon." This is because "there are many more squattings than those reported through criminal channels."

| Vox

According to judicial statistics, civil proceedings resulted in more than 17,000 trials in 2023 to address squatters and illegal tenants. Another question posed by the Vox deputy is "why there are many more squattings in Catalonia than in the rest of Spain."

He pointed to the "separatist parties" for "having tolerated illegal squatting for years." He also criticized the registration decree approved by the PSC, which "legitimizes de facto the fraudulent registration of illegal immigrants and squatters." He demanded that public authorities "stop benefiting criminals and stand by honest Catalans."

Moreover, Macián emphasized the perverse effects of squatting on neighborhood security. He also highlighted the distortion of the housing market. He asked the Minister of the Interior, Núria Parlon, what measures they plan to take to curb this problem.

6,265 Squattings and 2,055 Attempts in 2024

Minister Parlon accused Macián of addressing the problem "in a biased manner" and called for it to be done "with rigor" in the face of a "complex" reality. The Interior Minister provided data. In 2024, there were 6,265 completed squattings and 2,055 attempts, which according to the minister means that there is police work being done.

However, the data provided by the minister means that last year in Catalonia there were 23 break-ins per day. An alarming figure that indeed shows there is a serious security problem in Catalonia.

But the minister wanted to put the matter into perspective by stating that 61.8% of the squattings occur in homes that are not in use or are under construction. She distinguished between vulnerability squattings, due to "the problem of access to housing," and criminal ones. Her conclusion is that squatting must be addressed "with forcefulness," but considering its "complexity."

PP, Very Harsh Against the Govern

PP deputy Pere Lluís Huguet found the minister's presentation "very concerning." "You say that 61% of the squattings are in construction, so what about the 40% that have squatted people's homes?" he reproached her.

| Parlament

Huguet stated that in two years President Pedro Sánchez has managed to put 10,209 social housing units on the market out of the 183,000 he promised. And that in two years, only in Catalonia, 13,266 homes have been squatted. Barcelona accounts for 31% of all squattings in the country, while 42% occur in Catalonia.

PP warns of the seriousness of the situation and firmly states that "all squattings are criminal." They urge the government and its partners to stop hindering legislative changes to curb squattings.