Call for a Large Demonstration to Demand Pedro Sánchez's Resignation

The right-wing devised an opposition strategy against President Pedro Sánchez based on having one foot in the street and the other in the institutions. The mobilizations against the amnesty marked the first year of the legislature, then giving way to the judicial offensive. After several months without taking to the streets, the anti-Sánchez movement is set to meet again on May 10.

| ACN

More than a hundred civil society associations have called for a rally in Plaza Colón in Madrid on May 10 at 12 p.m. Under the slogan "For the Dignity of Spain," they will demand President Pedro Sánchez's resignation and the calling of new elections.

The organizers are the 129 civic entities grouped in the Platform for Constitutional Spain. The opposition believes that the time has come to take to the streets again to increase pressure on a government on the ropes. They think Sánchez's government has never been so weak and could fall at any moment.

President Pedro Sánchez is besieged by scandals, especially due to new information emerging about former minister Ábalos. Meanwhile, he remains a hostage to the blackmail of the separatists. The weakness of his government, without budgets or parliamentary stability, turns every vote into an auction.

The Government, in the Hands of Podemos and Junts

Podemos recently hinted at the possibility that President Pedro Sánchez might call early elections next year, coinciding with the Andalusian elections. It's not far-fetched. If he fails to approve the 2026 budgets, it seems very difficult for him to complete the legislature.

It should be remembered that President Pedro Sánchez is governing with the 2024 accounts extended due to his inability to approve those for 2025. PSOE has already given up negotiating this year's accounts and has started preparing those for next year. But it will be very difficult, especially due to the growing hostility from Podemos and Junts.

Podemos has already shown its reluctance to approve budgets with increased defense spending. Moreover, the party believes this is a good time to face elections. They want to take advantage of Sumar's decline and the relaunch of Irene Montero's figure.

Junts conditions its support for the government on fulfilling its commitments before the summer. Especially the amnesty, which the Supreme Court has left in limbo and which seriously threatens Carles Puigdemont's political restitution. The only thing that reassures PSOE is that the polls don't favor Junts, for whom elections wouldn't benefit at all.

Sánchez Fears a Hot Autumn

The return of the anti-Sánchez movement to the streets is bad news for the government, which now lacks the strength to resist. If it finally accedes to the demands of ERC and Junts, the government could face a hot autumn. PSOE fears ending up abandoned by its partners and at the mercy of social indignation.

The last demonstration was on October 20, 2024. The entities insisted on dissociating the mobilizations from political parties, presenting it as a defense of democracy beyond ideology. They denounced the government's connivance with separatism, the colonization of institutions, the lack of separation of powers, and cases of corruption.