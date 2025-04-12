Ask Barcelona City Council Why They Don't Serve Pork in Schools

Catalonia has a complex relationship with Islam. On one hand, the classic progressivism of recent years opens the doors to multiculturalism and difference. On the other hand, there are communities that, like the Muslim one, pose deep integration problems.

The clearest and most common example is the veil. It is evident to everyone that the veil is a religious symbol that reflects the subsidiary position of women in Islam. This creates a rift between woke feminism, which applauds Islam, and classic feminism, which sees Islam as a well of misogyny.

In addition to this, there are the problems of gender segregation in Muslim festivals. This has put pro-independence parties in real trouble. There is, for example, ERC's Ramadan greeting, which had to remove the publication on social media due to the evident discrimination of the festival.

| Europa Press

Adapting to the Halal Diet

Another thorny point of Islam is found in food. As is known, this religion doesn't allow the consumption of pork, considering it a dirty animal. Brought to Catalonia, this means that public cafeterias and schools adapt to this diet.

This is what a user has reported on social media. Sonia Sierra, echoing a publication from the City Council itself, has noticed that nurseries do not serve pork "Can you please explain why pork is not served in nursery schools?" this user asks.

With nearly 32,000 views, this publication has gained a lot of visibility on social media. Users have no doubt. "If they do this atrocity, I understand it's because in those schools the vast majority of children are Moroccan. If not, and the majority are Spanish, I don't understand how parents don't stand up." "What a shame," "Because the school cafeteria, which as a Barcelonan you pay for, is not designed for your children," users lament.

We have already seen this issue, although not only in schools and nurseries. Recently, for example, the City Council of Lleida (PSC) had to backtrack because, initially, it was going to adapt the social cafeteria to the halal diet. Finally, the new tender decided not to comply with Islamic law.