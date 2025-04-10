Comuns and CUP Show Their Complicity with PSC in Parliament, and Already Ask for More

It was the Comuns who first, in the midst of negotiations for government formation in Catalonia, proposed the need for a broad progressive front. An idea shared by ERC, which in a gesture of good faith lent a deputy to the CUP to avoid having to share the mixed group with Aliança Catalana. The only impediment was the PSC, whom the CUP members saw as a right-wing and Spanish nationalist party.

| Parlament

The housing agreement between the Govern, ERC, Comuns, and the CUP marks a turning point in the legislature. Parliament is definitively polarized, no longer by the national axis as before but by the ideological axis (left-right). Moreover, Illa mortgages his government action to the impositions of minority parties like Comuns and the CUP.

The Comuns and the CUP were especially satisfied in Wednesday's plenary session in Parliament. Deputies David Cid and Laure Vega showed their complicity with Salvador Illa during the question time to the President of the Generalitat.

The Comuns' Requests to Illa

The Comuns' deputy, David Cid, highlighted the agreement reached that "sets the path" and "lays the foundations" in housing matters. His party boasts of having imposed their housing measures, which involve more regulation. Illa himself defended the agreement before Parliament, with rhetoric mirroring that of the ecosocialists.

But the Comuns don't stop here. They have asked the PSC that the credit granted to companies to face tariffs be conditioned on no layoffs. They also press for the Govern to commit to renewables and accelerate the national industry pact.

David Cid urged Illa to speed up negotiations for the credit supplement, conditioned on increased public spending. The Comuns thus closely monitor the socialist government, which remains in their hands.

The CUP Also Wants More

The CUP also wants to take advantage of the lifting of the veto on the PSC to set the Govern's agenda. Laure Vega wanted to acknowledge the Govern and their goodwill in understanding the housing issue. In her interpellation to Illa, both showed a high degree of complicity.

But the CUP also wants more. "If this time the model we proposed has worked for you, why not think it should also work for other areas," said the deputy. She then outlined a series of points with which they want to condition government action.

The CUP members want the policy against tariffs to serve to punish companies "that don't share the wealth." They reiterate the Comuns' demand and add that any relocation should be prevented. They also want a green industry detached from the EU, the United States, and vulture and investment funds.

Salvador Illa also showed his satisfaction with his understanding with the CUP. Just like with the Comuns, he showed his commitment to advancing the agenda they set. It should be remembered that the Comuns and the CUP have ten deputies out of 135.