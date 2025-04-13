Muslims in Lérida Reject Opening a Mosque and Pray in Public Spaces

The Muslim community of Lérida has decided not to participate in the competition called by the City Council to build a new mosque. The competition, approved in November 2023, sought to solve the lack of an adequate space for Muslim worship. La Paeria had offered a municipal plot in the Camí dels Frares industrial area, but the bidding process was left deserted.

The Ibn Hazm association, the largest in the city, has been forced to pray in public spaces for years. After being expelled from the Palau de Vidre in September 2023, they sought a solution. However, La Paeria's proposal was not accepted by the faithful due to the high cost of the annual fee.

Mayor Larrosa Won't Allow Praying in the Street

Despite a reduction in the annual fee from 61,156 to 40,054 euros, Muslims rejected the offer. Community leaders argued that they couldn't bear such an expense. They also criticized the lack of information about the competition deadlines, which also influenced their decision.

In this situation, the Ibn Hazm community has opted to renovate a venue on Alacant Avenue as a new prayer space. According to the spokesperson, this venue will be sufficient to meet their religious needs. They also stated that with this space, they will feel well attended and satisfied.

The Councilor for Civil Rights, Roberto Pino, expressed his sadness over the bidding desertion. According to Pino, this was an opportunity to offer a dignified and safe place of worship, that is, to settle the problem. Now, the lack of a worship space for Muslims will remain a challenge for the city.

Meanwhile, the mayor of Lérida, Fèlix Larrosa (PSC), warned that if the bidding wasn't fulfilled, he wouldn't allow prayers in public areas. Pino, however, reiterated that "this situation shouldn't be normalized." Likewise, Pino insists that the City Council continues to work to find a solution "that meets the real needs." The question remains as to what these real needs are, considering the facilities that have already been offered.