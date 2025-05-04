Mossos Will Gather in Lleida Against Violence and 'Certain Sectors'

The major unions of the Mossos d'Esquadra have called for a rally next Monday, May 5, at 12:30 p.m. in Lleida. The protest aims to denounce the growing violence against the officers of the force and criticize the attitude of certain social and political sectors. According to the unions, these groups minimize the seriousness of the events occurring in Catalonia.

The mobilization comes after the serious incidents in the La Mariola neighborhood in Lleida, which left six officers injured. The unions consider this episode as further evidence of a trend that has intensified in recent years.

| Europa Press

In a joint statement, the unions assert that "neither La Mariola, nor Salt, nor Vic, nor Mataró are isolated cases." They speak of a structural problem that translates into "the loss of authority of the police forces" and a sense of impunity in the face of assaults.

According to data provided by the unions themselves, since 2020, almost 5,000 offenses against law enforcement officers have occurred. The forecast for 2025 is to exceed that figure. Between 2021 and 2023 alone, assaults on police officers increased by more than 2,000 cases, which, for the unions, "is not normal and can't continue to be tolerated."

"Without Security There Is No Democracy"

The union representatives criticize the lack of institutional support and point to the Govern of the Generalitat itself for speaking of "gag law" instead of "citizen security protection law," as well as for allowing more than 80% of the sanctions imposed under Law 4/2015 to expire. They also denounce the lack of adequate equipment to avoid direct contact during interventions and the lack of legal defense for officers injured in the line of duty.

| Mossos d'Esquadra

"The situation is unsustainable and demands a turning point," the unions state, expressing gratitude for the meeting held with the Prefecture and other high-ranking police officials, but warning that only a real change in the security model and institutional support can reverse the current deterioration.

With the rally on May 5, SAP-FEPOL and SME-FEPOL want to send "a clear message" to the public, political leaders, and the operational commanders themselves: "Without police there is no security, and without security there is no democracy."