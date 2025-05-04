Alejandro Fernández's Video About Nuclear Power That Has Gone Viral

The leader of the PP in Catalonia, Alejandro Fernández, anticipated the energy debate that is now taking place weeks ago. After the Great Blackout, parties are discussing whether to bet solely on renewables or to extend the life of nuclear power plants. The leader of the popular party made his position clear on February 12.

| Agencia

During the question session to the President of the Generalitat, Alejandro Fernández pointed out the need to keep nuclear power. He did so in his usual style, delivering a series of reflections that now make sense.

So much so that that speech we already echoed in E-Notícies has now gone viral. Many are sharing that intervention in which the Tarragona native once again portrayed the hypocrisy of the left and the pro-separatism movement. Time has proven him right, so it is worth remembering what he said on that occasion.

"Path to Disaster": The Prophecy Fulfilled

Alejandro Fernández warned Salvador Illa that "a bad energy policy harms families, drives away investments, and paralyzes industry." And he stated that "your energy policy and that of your predecessors is disastrous."

To illustrate the hypocrisy of the government and its partners, he provided some data. "In Catalonia, only 13% of electricity comes from renewables, while the Spanish average is 52%. And only 1.2% of photovoltaics and 1.2% of wind power in Spain come from Catalonia," he asserted.

He also recalled that 56% of energy in Catalonia is nuclear. And that "energy dependence on the outside costs Catalans ten billion euros annually."

Alejandro Fernández warned that "wanting to dismantle nuclear power with such a catastrophe in renewables is a savage recklessness." It is, as he said, a manifestation of "your policy of 'no to everything.' You say no to nuclear power, but you end up saying no to renewables too." He ended by warning that this policy is leading Catalonia to disaster.

PP Called to Extend the Life of Nuclear Power Plants

PP also brought a proposal to the Ecological Transition Commission in Parliament to extend the life of nuclear power plants in Catalonia. That commission reflected the hypocrisy that Alejandro Fernández had pointed out in his speech. All parties except Vox opposed it, with arguments full of slogans and empty rhetoric.

PP called on the central government to extend the reactors of Ascó I, Ascó II, and Vandellós II. The motion was based on the fact that closing nuclear power plants will put the electricity supply in Catalonia at risk. It will bring more dependence on the outside and increase electricity costs for families and businesses.

The Great Blackout has shown the risk of an accelerated transition without having renewables secured. And Catalonia is the community that has invested the least in renewables. That is, the pro-separatism movement and the left defend renewables but do not invest in them, condemning Catalonia to disaster by closing nuclear power plants.