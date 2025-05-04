A Neighborhood Platform Organizes a Protest Against Insecurity in Mataró

The growing concern about insecurity has led Patrulla Vecinal Mataró to call for a demonstration on Tuesday, May 6 at 7 p.m. in Can Morros. The chosen slogan is "Today It's Cerdanyola, Tomorrow It Could Be Your Home! Enough Is Enough!", a direct cry of citizen indignation. The organizers encourage residents to "join and raise their voices" against the deterioration of coexistence and the lack of institutional response:

The mobilization comes after a series of disturbances that have shaken the Cerdanyola neighborhood in recent weeks. The trigger for the strongest disturbances was the arrest of a man attempting to occupy an apartment, which led to clashes with the police. Since then, there have been container burnings, assaults, and acts of vandalism that keep the neighborhood on edge.

The Cerdanyola neighborhood is one of the most affected by urban degradation and coexistence problems. It has the largest number of inhabitants in Mataró and a high concentration of immigrant population. For years, residents have demanded urgent measures, but they report that promises have not been kept.

| Europa Press

The Difficult Situation of Mataró

Mataró suffers 70% more occupations than the Catalan average, according to the most recent official data. This phenomenon has worsened neighborhood unrest and fueled the feeling of abandonment by the authorities. Many residents report that security has disappeared and that they live in fear in their own homes.

This neighborhood tension is also reflected in the local political landscape, with a shift toward options focused on security. In the last municipal elections, parties like Vox and PP received significant support in affected districts. The local government, led by PSC, is now trying to contain the disturbances and regain the trust of the neighborhoods.

This is another of the many examples showing that political change in Catalonia is being forged from the municipal level. The reason is as simple as municipal politicians having a much greater connection to the real problems of citizens. The litmus test is that many mayors of many political colors share the same discourse of firmness and respect for the law.