The parties that benefit the most and those most harmed by Sánchez's crisis

The political crisis affecting PSOE, marked by corruption scandals, is redefining the political landscape ahead of the upcoming general elections. While the President of the Government struggles to keep power, the effects of this crisis are especially felt in the polls. Some parties are benefiting from this collapse, while others are being harmed by the situation.

Psoe and its partners in free fall

The latest polls reveal a debacle for PSOE, which is losing support at an alarming rate. After the Santos Cerdán scandal, the socialists are seeing public trust fade away. According to a GESOP poll, PSOE would fall to 27% of the votes, which translates into a loss of between 6 and 10 seats. An absolute majority remains far off.

PSOE's main partner, Sumar, is also being harmed. The crisis affecting the Government is dragging this party down, which is plummeting in the polls. If in the 2023 elections it achieved more than 12%, now it wouldn't even reach 8%. In any case, Sumar was already facing the chronicle of a foretold death.

Meanwhile, ERC and Junts are also feeling the effects of this crisis. Junts is experiencing a drastic drop, going from 7 to 4 or 5 seats, while ERC is keeping its 7 deputies. However, ERC is trapped in the same dynamic of political wear that is affecting the rest of the coalition.

Vox, the big winner of the crisis. Podemos is wandering around.

If there's a party that is clearly benefiting from PSOE's internal crisis, it's Vox. Santiago Abascal's party is experiencing significant growth in the polls, reaching 16% of the votes, which would allow it to surpass 60 deputies. This increase reflects Vox's consolidation as the main right-wing alternative in Spain.

PP, meanwhile, is also experiencing growth, but not at Vox's level. Although it is improving slightly in the polls, its progress is moderate, and the GESOP poll places it with between 131 and 135 deputies. PP's main limitation remains its status as a bipartisan party, which prevents it from fully taking advantage of PSOE's collapse.

The other party that is seeing an improvement is Podemos. Although its rise isn't as pronounced as Vox's, its recovery is notable, going up from 3 to 4 seats. This growth is explained by the disintegration of the broader left, which has allowed Podemos to attract voters dissatisfied with the Government's situation and Sumar's limited impact.