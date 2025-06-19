Esperanza García, former PP deputy in Catalonia, dies

Mourning in Catalan politics over the passing early this morning of former PP deputy Esperanza García González. The former popular leader has died at just 50 years old. PP Catalan President Alejandro Fernández has announced her death on social media and has praised her political and professional career.

| La Vanguardia

Esperanza García served as delegate of the Junta de Andalucía in Catalonia. She was appointed by Andalusian President Juanma Moreno, in 2023, to hold this position. She was also linked to Ciudadanos, and worked in Badalona city council alongside Xavier García Albiol.

Alejandro Fernández has remembered Esperanza García as "an intelligent, elegant, and brilliant woman." He has mourned her premature loss, has conveyed his condolences to her loved ones, and has said "we'll miss you very much." The PP Catalan leader has referred to Esperanza García as a "friend."

Esperanza García was a well-known politician in Catalonia, because for years she had a public and media presence. It was common to see her in Catalan public media, as spokesperson for PP's project in Catalonia.

Political beginnings alongside Ciudadanos

Esperanza García, born in Barcelona in 1975, held a law degree from the University of Barcelona and specialized in procedural and international law. She worked as a jurist for fifteen years at the Barcelona Bar Association.

In 2006 she began her political career by participating in Ciudadanos's campaign. With deep conservative convictions, the jurist had an excellent relationship with politicians such as Albert Boadella, Arcadi Espada, and Francesc de Carreras. Her talent led her to be a candidate for mayor of Barcelona in the 2007 municipal elections.

In addition, she proved to be an excellent communicator and participated in leading media outlets such as El Periódico, La Ser, and Rac1. She also collaborated with public media such as TVE, TV3, and Radio Nacional de España. She was part of Sociedad Civil Catalana, the constitutionalist entity that challenges nationalism in Catalonia.

PP deputy in Catalonia

Although her political beginnings were linked to Ciudadanos, she experienced her growth as a politician with PP. In 2010 she left Albert Rivera's party to join PP's project. In the 2015 regional elections she was elected deputy as number four on the lists headed by Xavier García Albiol.

In the 2017 elections she did not obtain a seat, but replaced Xavier García Albiol after his resignation. In 2020 she left her seat to work precisely with Albiol in Badalona city council. In 2023 she began her last political venture as delegate of Andalucía in Catalonia.

Political figures such as Xavier García Albiol and Juan Fernández have mourned her loss. However, what speaks best of Esperanza García are the messages from communicators and politicians opposed to her ideology. Figures such as Salvador Illa, Pere Mas, Jordi Orobitg, Neus Tomàs, and Saül Gordillo have highlighted her human quality beyond political differences.