ERC and Junts change their strategy and seek to squeeze Pedro Sánchez to the fullest

The relationship between the Government and its pro-separatist partners, ERC and Junts, has taken an unexpected turn in light of recent events. What was once unconditional support has turned into a desperate pressure strategy on PSOE. Both separatist parties are now seeking to obtain significant concessions in exchange for supporting a political corpse.

From a broader perspective, this new tactic fits into the dynamic of Sánchez's so-called "wall." Initially, this strategy aimed to bring together all minor political forces to isolate the right. However, the corruption scandals affecting PSOE have turned that wall into a boomerang for the Government. Now, in short, PSOE is seen as an ATM for the remainder of the legislative term.

| Europa Press

The shift of ERC and Junts: from allies to demands

During the first years of the legislative term, ERC and Junts were two of the essential pillars on which Sánchez built his majority. However, over time and with the increase in corruption cases affecting the Executive, both parties have begun to reconsider their support. Now, they demand more in exchange for staying in the coalition; this confirms that "Frankenstein" had no more substance than that of concentrating the interests of losers.

This change has been especially visible in key issues such as the Catalan quota and fiscal balances. ERC, for example, has increased its demands. Now, they are pressuring for Catalonia's fiscal deficit to rise to nearly €30 billion, much more than what the Government had planned. This increase reflects the strategy of putting maximum pressure on Sánchez. In addition, the situation is worsening with the recent case of Santos Cerdán, who is allegedly involved in the collection of illegal commissions.

| Europa Press

Junts has adopted a similar stance. After months of disagreements over the fulfillment of agreements, Junts demands "guarantees" regarding pending commitments, especially those related to fiscal balances and the transfer of tax powers. In this regard, the lack of a Government interlocutor—previously Santos Cerdán—has caused more uncertainty. This has led Junts to put even more pressure on Sánchez to specify how and when the agreed measures will be implemented.

Among these measures is the transfer of 100% of taxes to Catalonia, something that would be implemented through a reform of the organic law on the financing of autonomous communities. According to the party's secretary general, Jordi Turull, Junts wants Catalonia's "uniqueness" to be recognized as a prerequisite for the transfer of taxes.