10 Books for Sant Jordi That the Subsidized Catalan Press Won't Recommend

Sant Jordi arrives, one of the most special days in Catalonia. A day of books, roses, a good atmosphere in the streets... At E-Notícies, we wanted to compile 10 books that won't appear on the recommendation lists made by the subsidized Catalan press.

Books with a different view on security, books about what few talk about regarding the educational system, books about myths of climate change, books about how politics is seen from a perspective far from the "processism"...

| Europa Press

All this and more in the list of 10 recommendations made by E-Notícies that you won't see in the subsidized media of Catalonia.

"A Calzón Quitado: España, Catalonia y el PP," by Alejandro Fernández

It is probably the most prominent strictly political book of this Sant Jordi. Alejandro Fernández, leader of the PP in Catalonia, has written a book that has caused enormous debate. Especially within the party. As is usual for him, the popular deputy in Parliament hasn't left anyone indifferent with this book that questions certain decisions of the PP, warns about what may come in Spain in the coming years, and confirms what has been announced for some time: that the "procés" has moved to Spanish politics.

"No Digas a Nadie de Qué Trabajas," by Albert Duchamp

A novel written by a unit chief at the Quatre Camins prison that narrates some of the most hidden issues, experiences, and anecdotes of the Catalan penitentiary system. Just as 40 years have passed since the transfer of prison competencies to the Generalitat, this book explains what has rarely been told about the reality in Catalonia's prisons.

"Educación Basurizada: El Cáncer de las Pseudociencias en Educación," by David Rabadà

The latest PISA report showed that the Catalan educational system is at the bottom of Spain and Europe. This reality check opened the debate on whether the current educational model (based on projects, competencies, and other "pedagogist" proposals) is harmful to our children and young people. The poor results in different tests show that it is. Now, David Rabadà puts on paper the idea that it is possible to have an educational model that effectively trains future generations again. However, it is a model that current political and educational leaders won't like.

"Incompetències Bàsiques," by Damià Bardera

Another book about the educational disaster in Catalonia. This work by Damià Bardera points out and denounces the miseries (which are not few) of the current Catalan educational model. A book, published in 2024 and which has been very successful, that helps to understand the decline of education in Catalonia.

"Diario de una Traidora," by Laura Fàbregas

Much has been written about the "procés" independence movement. Especially by politicians and media figures who didn't hesitate to make some extra money talking about what happened in Catalonia in 2017 and the following years. Now, Catalan journalist Laura Fàbregas does it from a different point of view. How did a journalist who refused to buy into the independence narrative experience the "procés"? A book that narrates the "procés" from a perspective that the subsidized Catalan media have never wanted to show. You can read here, for free and exclusively, a chapter of the book.

"Ecomitos: Los Bulos Ecológicos que Agravan la Crisis Ambiental," by Víctor Resco

Published last year, Víctor Resco tells us with knowledge of the facts what is true (and false) about climate change. This book debunks myths and reinforces ideas and proposals about the climate crisis.

"Por Qué el Obrero Vota a la Derecha: La Deriva Suicida de la Izquierda," by Roberto Vaquero

For the left, now almost everyone is far-right. In the absence of self-criticism from this left born from May '68, Roberto Vaquero puts the dots on the i's regarding the drift (and debacle) of the Western left, which has preferred to focus on identity struggles while forgetting whom it should defend: the workers. A book from 2024 and more relevant than ever in the face of the rise of new right-wing parties.

"España, Zona de Confort Criminal," by Samuel Vázquez and Josema Vallejo

After the success of "Don't Fuck the Police" (also a highly recommended book), Samuel Vázquez and Josema Vallejo are back. As they did in their previous book, the visible faces of the association Una Policía para el Siglo XXI tell us what political leaders and the subsidized press don't dare to tell about the criminal reality in Spain.

"La Corte del Emperador Junqueras: Una Pesadilla Humorística en la Catalonia de 2036," by Sergio Fidalgo

Sergio Fidalgo returns with a futuristic and dystopian satirical novel about the Catalonia of the future. In it, Oriol Junqueras is emperor, and other iconic figures of "processism" like Lluís Llach, Valtònyc, Pere Aragonès, and even Jordi Cañas appear.

"Nadie Nace en un Cuerpo Equivocado: Éxito y Miseria de la Identidad de Género," by José Errasti and Marino Pérez Álvarez

It is a book from 2022, but it is more current than ever. The recent ruling of the British courts regarding the concept of woman, which has put the queer community at war, has reopened the absurd (but current) debate about what a woman is. This book dismantles much of queer theory and its faith-based activism that rejects any scientific evidence.