Justice Overturns UAB's Ban on 'S'ha Acabat' Union at the Organizations Fair

The judiciary has ruled in favor of S'ha Acabat, allowing it to participate in the University of Barcelona's (UAB) entity fair. The event will be held this Wednesday. This decision comes after UAB prohibited the constitutionalist entity from setting up its informational tent.

The university had argued that the presence of S'ha Acabat could create a "bad atmosphere." Additionally, they warned of the possible attendance of "opportunistic politicians" and uncontrolled media. The entity, registered in the association registry, was surprised by the denial, as they had never before been prevented from participating in this event.

Andrea Llopart, president of S'ha Acabat, denounced the situation. In statements to El Debate, Llopart explains that the university blamed them for incidents that occurred in previous editions. But, in reality, these events were caused by attacks from radical groups, who do not tolerate the presence of dissent.

In fact, Llopart highlights that UAB allows the participation of other entities with opposing ideologies. She points out, for example, that the Sindicat d'Estudiants dels Països Catalans (SEPC) and the Antifascist Platform could be present, despite generating conflict situations. The president of the entity emphasized the "injustice" of the decision, pointing out that the university discriminated against S'ha Acabat for its ideology:

Another Failure for the Rector

The rector of UAB, Javier Lafuente, has been pointed out by S'ha Acabat as responsible for hindering the entity's presence at the university. According to the organization, in recent years they have suffered multiple attacks, including the destruction of six informational tents. Additionally, they point out that they have been prevented from organizing events through two protests and five incidents that occurred during the center's association fair.

This conflict is not new, as UAB has been condemned for violating essential rights on previous occasions. The High Court of Justice of Catalonia (TSJC) ruled that the university had violated the right to education, freedom of expression, and ideological freedom. Furthermore, the TSJC recognized that UAB had discriminated against S'ha Acabat due to its ideology, a ruling that underscores the unequal treatment the entity has received in the university environment.