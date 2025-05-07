Students Denounce UB's Ban Due to 'Separatist Pressures'

The Estudiants Pel Canvi union has reported a new episode of ideological censorship within the Catalan university. This time, at the University of Barcelona (UB). According to this student group, the university has banned a lecture by historian Fernando Paz on the Spanish Empire "after pressure from separatist associations and professors."

Through social media, the union explained that the dean of the history faculty, with the support of the rector, has notified them of the event's suspension. In the university's opinion, this lecture represented a "hate speech" within a public institution. "Once again, it is proven that freedom at the University of Barcelona goes unnoticed," the union reported:

In any case, the student union has informed that the lecture will take place, albeit in another location, and they will provide more information soon. Meanwhile, they have announced that they will take appropriate legal measures against the university. They understand this as a direct attack on freedom of expression and ideological pluralism.

In statements to La Gaceta, the protagonist of this situation, Fernando Paz, explained that the university authorities "don't want us to break the hegemonic discourse and for dissenting voices to be heard." "I find it very serious, not because it's me, but because they are preventing people from hearing different voices," Paz concludes.

The Catalan University and Ideological Pluralism

It is clear to everyone that the university in general, and the Catalan one in particular, are not characterized as the most open ideological spaces in society. In fact, in recent months and years, they have shown the opposite. In Catalonia, precedents have been constant, as well as the pattern of institutional tolerance.

Indeed, on one hand, radical left-wing organizations are sheltered and protected, while unionist and constitutionalist organizations are systematically marginalized. In the case of S’ha Acabat, for example, we have seen assaults, brawls, and even legal battles. Just a few weeks ago, the court condemned the UAB for limiting the presence of S’ha Acabat at the university.