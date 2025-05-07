Barcelona City Council Admits to Having Nearly 4,000 Illegal Residents

Vox has reported that Barcelona City Council keeps nearly 4,000 people registered in municipal buildings in the Horta-Guinardó district. According to the municipal group, these figures show an improper use of the registration system.

They warn that the council could be facilitating fraudulent access to social aid, especially by immigrants in an irregular situation.

| ACN

In response to an information request submitted by Vox, the city council revealed figures: 3,885 people are registered in just five social service centers in the area. This situation has caused great alarm among party members, who describe this fact as "scandalous."

Vox's Report

Gonzalo de Oro, president of Vox in Barcelona City Council, expressed his concern about what he considers an abuse of municipal resources.

"The housing problem is a real drama, and there is no space for everyone. Much less for squatters or people in an irregular situation," he stated. The VOX leader emphasized that the current management of the municipal register favors fraud and harms citizens who comply with the law.

The party also warned about the risk of turning the register into a means to fraudulently access social aid. "The system is being corrupted, and people who comply with the regulations are being punished," insisted Gonzalo de Oro.

Party's Proposal

To address this issue, Vox presented a proposal in the last plenary session to modify the regulations related to registration. The initiative's goal is to ensure that the register accurately reflects the city's actual residents and is used appropriately for resource planning.

The party reported that, under the current government, the register has become a "legal shield" for squatters and people in an irregular situation. "Institutional permissiveness is severely affecting the community, turning it into a center of registration fraud. This not only harms access to public services but also violates property owners' rights," pointed out De Oro.

This is not the first case of registration fraud that Vox reports in Barcelona. A few months ago, the municipal group warned about a similar situation in the Nou Barris district, where it was discovered that more than 5,900 people were registered in a single building.

Vox argues that these cases are just the tip of the iceberg and that the problem is much broader.

Registration is an essential procedure for accessing social services and other public benefits, but it is also a key mechanism for urban planning and resource distribution. Therefore, they demand stricter controls to prevent the register from being used to fraudulently access resources intended for those who truly need them.

The report highlights one of the party's main concerns regarding the management of public resources and the registration system's situation in the city.

The debate over access to social aid and housing continues to be a central issue in Barcelona's politics. Accusations of registration fraud continue to generate controversy and increase pressure on the local government to take more decisive measures.