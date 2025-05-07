Sílvia Orriols Defends the Mossos in Parliament: 'The Jungle Book'

Aliança Catalana was one of the few parties that supported the Mossos' gathering at the Lleida police station this Monday. Sílvia Orriols's party has long been denouncing the insecurity in Catalonia. Now they align with the police officers who demand more legal security in the face of the violence unleashed against their agents in the streets.

| SAP-SME-FEPOL

The demands reached Parliament this Wednesday, precisely through Aliança Catalana. "This is starting to look like The Jungle Book," she said in relation to the street violence against the police. Following the same analogy, she asked Illa "which role he will choose," whether that of Shere Khan or Mowgli.

Shere Khan is the antagonist of The Jungle Book, and therefore embodies the role of the villain. Mowgli is the protagonist, the good character. Orriols wonders if Illa will choose the good side (police) or the bad side (violent individuals) in this movie.

The deputy lamented that "the extremist, violent, and anti-democratic postulates of the CUP have set a trend in multicultural neighborhoods." She also criticized "the obsession of the extreme left to turn police forces into civic agents without authority or legal authority." This, she said, "puts citizen safety and the integrity of the agents themselves at risk."

Orriols also invited Illa to "take a walk through La Mariola without an escort, to see if we end up in the emergency room." The video is being widely shared on social media. Orriols has once again shown herself to be in top form as a parliamentarian.

Vox Accuses Illa of "Abandoning the Officers"

Ignacio Garriga, from Vox, also asked Illa to "take responsibility for the unstoppable deterioration of security in Catalonia." He did so in reference to the assault on six Mossos d'Esquadra officers in La Mariola (Lleida). Garriga directly accused Illa of "abandoning our officers."

Vox reproached that politicians and police leaders label the assaults on police officers as "isolated incidents." They blame the Generalitat government for "condoning the assaults" against the police. Assaults committed by "maladapted criminals who live outside our norms and customs."

"Every silenced assault, every abandoned neighborhood, and every despised officer is a sign of your failure," he concluded.