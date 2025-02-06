Sink Jéssica Albiach after saying she wants to earn more and work less

Sumar and Comuns are trying to navigate their particular crisis with grandiose measures such as regulating rental prices and reducing working hours. This week, their leaders are boasting about the approval of the draft bill to impose a 37.5-hour workweek. A measure of dubious efficiency that many experts see as dangerous for several reasons.

| Europa Press

The reduction of working hours can lead to a decrease in productivity and competitiveness. It also particularly threatens the tertiary sector, which is the main pillar of the Spanish economy. Additionally, it puts jobs at risk, endangers small and medium-sized businesses, and will make many self-employed individuals have to work more.

Despite the doubts raised by the measure, Sumar and Comuns have defended it with their usual dose of demagoguery.

The latest to do so was Jéssica Albiach, spokesperson for the Comuns in the Parliament of Catalonia. She replied to Jordi Turull, secretary general of Junts, who said that "what Catalans want is to earn better and not work less." Albiach replied that "we don't want to have to choose, we want both things."

The leader of the Comuns wants to earn better and not work less. Her post on X has received all kinds of comments, many of them pointing out the hypocrisy of the Comuns and their failed policies.

Critics of this new measure

To begin with, they criticize the cynicism of Sumar and Comuns with labor measures. On one hand, they reduce working hours but on the other, they favor increasing the retirement age. They also slightly increase the minimum wage while burdening taxpayers with taxes, reducing their purchasing power.

"Of course, the small business owner has to close and then more unemployment and more taxes for the rest of the mortals," points out one of the comments. They accuse the Comuns of being "armchair progressives" and ask them "who will pay for the party."

More acerbically, they say "you're the best example of earning a lot and working little." Another citizen suggests that "we could also vote to pay fewer taxes and retire at 65." Another accuses them of having destroyed the value of effort in schools and wanting to do the same in companies now.

But above all, they reproach her for having lived off politics for years without having any idea how workers, self-employed individuals, and small business owners live. This criticism extends to the leaders of the Comuns with astronomical salaries.