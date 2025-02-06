Junts joins PSC, ERC, and Comuns to not investigate the irregularities of the DGAIA

Junts voted this Wednesday alongside PSC, ERC, and Comuns against the appearance of the councilor to provide explanations about the irregularities of the DGAIA (General Directorate of Child and Adolescent Care).

A fact that wouldn't have drawn attention if it weren't for Junts's sudden change of position. Just a few weeks ago, on January 16, Jaume Giró harshly criticized these parties for the lack of transparency regarding the controversial report by the audit office. This new turn once again exposes Junts, which constantly navigates in indecision and defends one thing or another depending on the day.

This case is especially serious. The audit office prepared a harsh report on the alleged irregularities committed in the DGAIA from 2016 to 2020. With ERC in the government, aid was granted to young people who didn't meet the requirements.

The case points to systemic corruption through which the DGAIA awarded million-dollar aid with irregular contracts to benefit friendly companies.

The case clearly implicated ERC, but little by little the Republicans have been attracting other parties to their side. PSC and Comuns first voted in favor of the report's recommendations, only to later vote against them. They thus joined Esquerra's discourse, which accused the audit office of "undermining the right of minors to be taken in" and "feeding the far right."

Junts now joins PSC, ERC, and Comuns

The change by PSC and Comuns was seen as part of the concessions from both sides to sustain Salvador Illa's government. Junts's move, however, is more difficult to explain.

In the previous Social Rights Commission, deputy Jaume Giró was the harshest in attacking ERC and its cover-ups in this case. He was "surprised" by the change in position of PSC and Comuns and pointed out the "lack of coherence" of these parties. Additionally, the Junts deputy emphasized the importance of following the audit office's recommendations in "a very sensitive issue" like this.

This Wednesday, the Social Rights Commission voted on the request for the councilor's appearance to provide explanations. Surprisingly, Junts voted against it. Since the vote took place without interventions, we don't know the reasons for this change.

But it's not the first time with Junts, a party that is getting used to sudden shifts and turns. On one hand, it launches a conservative and orderly discourse, and on the other continues to be dragged by the left.