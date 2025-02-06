VIDEO: Mossos agent explodes against Trapero amid the crime wave in Catalonia

Citizens are concerned about the succession of homicides (five in five days) that have taken place in Catalonia.

The authorities have sought to reassure the population. The Minister of the Interior, Núria Parlon, stated that "there is no pattern indicating social danger." The director general of the Mossos d'Esquadra, Josep Lluís Trapero, downplayed the issue, attributing the homicides to "poorly solved conflicts."

But even the Mossos agents themselves contradict their chief by warning of the critical security situation in Catalonia. Albert Palacio, a mosso and union spokesperson, has erupted on the program En Boca de Todos, on Cuatro, against those responsible for public safety in Catalonia.

Palacio warns that "in four of the five homicides, there are at least three common links: bladed weapons, a criminal environment, and the presence of people of foreign nationality."

If Trapero is not surprised by this, he said, "it's because he has already adopted the political discourse and abandoned the police one."

There is a security problem in Catalonia

The spokesperson for the Mossos union has clearly stated that "we have a problem" with security in Catalonia. He also mentioned the case of Henry, the Ecuadorian who attacked a baby in Montjuïc four months ago and has acted again this week. "Something is failing," he warned, "politicians need to take a look at it."

The police investigation continues to clarify the five homicides that occurred in recent days in Catalonia.

Most cases point to drug-related score-settling, although there is also a fight between neighbors. In any case, organized crime seems to be behind most of these cases.

The new Minister of the Interior already set organized crime as a priority when she took over the department's new direction.

Just a few months ago, a man was executed with a shot to the back of the head in broad daylight in Montgat. Days ago, there were shootings in La Mina, and a car was set on fire with a man inside in Sant Adrià.

A challenge for the PSC

"If the homicide figures are the same as last year, that means the problem persists and nothing is being done to solve it." This is how union spokesperson Albert Palacio expressed himself. This statement reflects the feeling many Catalans have about the growing insecurity.

The PSC came to the Generalitat with very good intentions, but time is running out. It promised shock plans and ambitious measures to "reduce the crime curve."

Some measures have worked, such as the intervention of bladed weapons, but other crimes continue to rise.

The minister is already starting to change her discourse, now stating that some crimes are not so easy to tackle. Security is one of the main challenges for the PSC in the Govern, and its success will depend on how quickly it can restore peace to the citizens.