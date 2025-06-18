Sílvia Orriols reports in parliament the 'indoctrination' of OJS in high schools

Aliança Catalana brought the controversy over the participation of the Socialist Youth Organization (OJS) in talks at high schools in Catalonia to Parliament this morning. This radical group boasted about going to schools to talk to students about "fascism and the rise of reactionary movements." Deputy Sílvia Orriols denounced "indoctrination" in Catalan schools in Parliament this morning.

The deputy asked the Minister of Education, Esther Niubó, if she knows OJS. "It's a split from Arran," Orriols herself explained, "an extreme left-wing organization linked to episodes of harassment and violence." She clarified that it is the youth organization of CUP, "the party of the deputy who encouraged throwing stones at the police."

Orriols recalled the assault she suffered in February last year, when members of this organization cornered her during a protest against Israel. She also referred to the assault on Pilar Rahola in October last year.

"These precedents weren't enough to prevent OJS from being invited to give a workshop to secondary school students at a public high school in Cassà de la Selva." She asked the minister if she was aware and did nothing to prevent it. Or if now that she knows, she plans to take action regarding this.

"Indoctrination" and "brainwashing"

Minister Niubó claimed she was unaware of this fact and accused Orriols of wanting to "discredit" the Catalan education system. She also reproached her for never having seen her in any Education committee and for not providing constructive proposals.

The leader of Aliança Catalana reproached the minister for "not knowing about the indoctrination" in classrooms in Catalonia. "She doesn't know there are banners, that there are antisemitic posters, that there is shooting at deputies of this chamber," she proclaimed.

In short, she said, "she doesn't know that extremist and violent organizations give workshops." She added, "I don't know what concept you have of fostering critical thinking. In my home, what you do in classrooms is called brainwashing the youth."

To close the debate, Minister Niubó denied the indoctrination. "Classrooms are spaces where not only knowledge is transmitted but also the formation of critical, committed, and responsible citizenship with human rights. Those are universal values that your training doesn't share," she added.