PP and Vox put Illa on the spot over alleged corruption: Who is Chili?

PP and Vox asked Salvador Illa this morning, during the control session in Parliament, about his appearance in the famous UCO report. In one of the transcripts, Koldo says that "Salvador Illa talks a lot with Chili." Both Alejandro Fernández and Ignacio Garriga asked the President of the Generalitat about this.

| E-Noticies, Parlament

Alejandro Fernández asked Salvador Illa about his appearance in the UCO report regarding Koldo and Santos Cerdán. "I have nothing to hide," Illa said, "I'm clean and willing to face the situation whenever I'm asked."

The president of Catalan PP started from the presumption of innocence, but he asked a series of "completely necessary" questions. He asked Illa "who is Chili," if he is aware that anyone is investigating him, and if Koldo and Santos Cerdán participated in the purchase of masks when Illa was Minister of Health.

"These are clear and easy questions to answer without evasions or circumlocutions. It'll be the best service you can do for transparency, truth, and democratic quality," added the deputy from Tarragona.

A visibly upset Illa said that "nothing at all about masks," but that "in your house, yes," referring to PP. He stated that he doesn't know if he's being investigated, but that he has "no problem" because he has "nothing to hide." Finally, he assured that he has "no damn idea" who Chili is.

High tension between Ignacio Garriga and Salvador Illa

Vox also asked Salvador Illa about the alleged corruption. Ignacio Garriga recalled the DGAIA scandal, and now the UCO report. He again asked "who is Chili," if he has anything to do with the awards in Sant Feliu de Llobregat, and what his relationship is with PSOE's "criminal network."

Salvador Illa denied that his party is a "criminal organization" and directly threatened Ignacio Garriga with taking him to court. Vox's leader in Catalonia replied with maximum forcefulness. "I have no doubt that you and I will see each other elsewhere. We'll take care of making sure you and the entire criminal gang of your party sit in the dock to answer for corruption."

Ignacio Garriga went further, recalling the corruption investigations in the Catalan Football Federation, TV3 and Catalunya Ràdio, and DGAIA. "All of you, ERC, Junts, and PSC share a clientelist network, and a way of acting that is the systematic looting of public resources." In response, he said that Vox will be "relentless," that they'll demand accountability and recover "every last cent" from Catalans.