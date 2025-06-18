PP sets course for the 2027 municipal elections in Barcelona with 4 priorities

A total challenge to Jaume Collboni's government in Barcelona. This is what Daniel Sirera has put forward at the official launch marking the start of the upcoming municipal elections. The PP leader in Barcelona, who enabled Collboni's rise to prevent a separatist government, is now advocating for a radical change.

At an event held before party figures, Sirera has defended a clearly conservative project to set the city straight. He accuses Collboni of having wasted the opportunity to reverse Colauist policies. Now he is asking to step in to restore order as Xavier García Albiol has done in Badalona.

Daniel Sirera wants to grow in the Catalan capital by toughening his opposition to the socialist government. These are the four priorities of the conservatives' electoral program for the upcoming municipal elections.

1. Security

In line with other local leaders and the regional leadership, Barcelona's PP has focused on squatting. Sirera has recalled that PP promoted an anti-squatting law in Congress, which remains blocked by PSOE. In recent months, Sirera has been touring Barcelona's neighborhoods raising awareness against this scourge.

In addition, Barcelona's PP proposes increasing police presence on the streets and strengthening the judicial system to put an end to repeat offenses. He also wants to focus efforts on fighting drug trafficking. He aims to end the impunity of crime in Barcelona's metro as well.

Ultimately, PP is advocating for a model of order based on police presence and a tough approach. They believe that after eight years of permissiveness from Comuns and PSC, the time has come to implement a shock plan.

2. Mobility

PP also has ambitious plans regarding mobility. Sirera supports expanding the port and the airport, and believes it must be a bold transformation. The conservatives envision "a Mediterranean city connected to the Pacific," but believe PSC is constrained by its partners.

Against the parties of "no to everything," PP proposes bold measures to improve transportation. They advocate combining public and private transportation. They want to speed up metro line 9 and replace the tram connection on Diagonal with an express bus.

Barcelona's PP proposes expanding the literal ring road, and covering the Ronda de Dalt and Ronda del Mig and the Gran Via from Glòries to Besòs. Sirera commits to redesigning some bike lanes and eliminating others.

3. Economy

Barcelona's PP considers that the economy has been one of the major failures of Collboni's government. They believe he hasn't been bold enough to overcome eight years of Colauism.

Sirera wants to relaunch Barcelona's economy to once again position the city as a world capital. One way to do this is to consolidate events like the Mobile World Congress and attract new spectacles such as the Olympic Games. PP defends an open economic model like Ayuso's in Madrid.

One of the keys to economic recovery must be tourism, against the demonization by the left. They want to launch an offensive against the closure of tourist apartments, planned for 2028. In addition, PP proposes to end the tax hell and reduce bureaucracy.

4. Housing

Housing is another issue that PP wants to take from the left. In Barcelona's case, they are committed to building affordable housing through public-private collaboration. They also defend an expansive city, reaching wherever the metro goes.

If Sirera becomes mayor, he commits to eliminating the 30% reserve in new constructions because he believes it is a brake on building. He also aims to reverse the disastrous housing policies of Comuns, which have driven up rental prices in Barcelona.

Ultimately, PP proposes a liberal and conservative model to recover order and economic momentum in the Catalan capital. They aim to reverse the decline from years of left-wing government to once again become a modern city.