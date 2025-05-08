Video: The image captured in Lérida that raises concerns due to its deterioration

Lleida is in the spotlight due to the brutal assault on six Mossos d'Esquadra officers following a mass brawl. It was the culmination of a situation that has been brewing for years in this city. Lleida has become one of the most degraded and crime-affected places in Catalonia.

Insecurity and incivility have many faces, and a video shared on social media has caused particular concern. It shows a man visibly affected by what appears to be drug use. The symptoms match those of fentanyl, a dangerous drug known as the zombie drug.

The images were shared by La Veu de Lleida, which mentions "symptoms compatible with fentanyl use." The man in the video has "his body bent and in a state of lethargy," in broad daylight, next to the N-240.

It is not the first time drugs have wreaked havoc in this Catalan city. In 2023, a series of strange deaths among drug addicts led to the suspicion that adulterated fentanyl was being sold in Lleida. The introduction of this drug causes much concern due to its devastating effects on the social environment.

A devastating drug

Fentanyl is a synthetic drug 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine. It has analgesic and anesthetic effects, capable of leaving a person in a prolonged state of semi-consciousness. In high doses, it is dangerously addictive and can lead to death by cardiorespiratory arrest.

Importantly, it is not usually sold as pure fentanyl but is used to adulterate other drugs like heroin, cocaine, or amphetamines. This is what may have caused the deaths in 2023. With this new video, one must wonder if this drug is spreading in Lleida and other parts of Catalonia.

The introduction of fentanyl in Spain caused much concern after seeing the havoc it had wreaked in the United States. The images of entire neighborhoods of zombies drugged with fentanyl became sadly famous.

Social degradation

Fentanyl is socially associated with highly degraded environments where social crisis mixes with a lack of prospects. Although one can't speak of a fentanyl epidemic in Lleida, the images should serve as a wake-up call. Especially because this drug is particularly popular among young people and has a highly destructive power over them.

Lleida is facing several problems such as squatting, repeat offenses, and drug trafficking and use. The city has reached a breaking point, as one of the most degraded areas in Catalonia. Authorities must react.