Controversy over the poster of a girl with a hijab at the municipal pool in Manresa

The Aliança Catalana party has made a name for itself by pointing out what they consider the danger of the Islamization of Catalonia. They start from the premise that Islam is incompatible with Western values. They denounce the oppression of women by this religion and the permissiveness of institutions in the hands of the left and wokism.

The latest complaint is related to Manresa, a city governed by ERC.

| ACN

Lluís Areny, leader of Aliança Catalana, has circulated the poster that has appeared at the municipal swimming pools of Manresa. It features a girl wearing a hijab, the Islamic veil that many consider a symbol of women's oppression.

To add more controversy, the poster refers to "mixed changing rooms," meaning boys and girls mixed together. An "oxymoron of wokism," according to Lluís Areny. He refers to the strict gender segregation professed by Islam, which makes the poster a complete contradiction.

Aliança Catalana criticizes the poster

The leader of Aliança Catalana has also tweeted about the Manresa swimming pool poster. "The difference with the Ripoll city council," she said, "is that we don't tolerate the humiliation or submission of girls."

Sílvia Orriols has emphasized that her party "fights against Islamization" and has issued a warning. "When Aliança Catalana governs in Manresa, this indecency will have ended."

Manresa is precisely one of the cities where Aliança Catalana has managed to make an impact in recent months. Last December, they announced their intention to run in the upcoming municipal elections. Until now, they had no presence, and their place was occupied by the identity formation Front Nacional Català.

Critical comments

The poster has caused much controversy, with dozens of comments on X. They criticize the Manresa city council and believe that things are going too far. They also question where the rights of minors are and why the city council violates them in favor of supposed diversity.

Among the comments is that of Joan, born in Manresa and who moved to the neighboring town. He denounces the "degradation" of the city, with "dirt, closed shops, and a lot of insecurity."

A user on X thinks the poster is "a total inconsistency." He claims that these girls are "controlled" by their parents and "there's no way they can enter a changing room where there are also boys." Many comments recall that Islam is incompatible with Western values.

However, there are also comments that defend diversity and don't see the controversy as so serious. Some even criticize that Aliança Catalana is focusing too much on the conflict, instead of being more proactive.