Two firefighters have exposed ERC and Joan Ignasi Elena by changing their gender to secure a position in the Generalitat's Fire Department. The two men formalized their gender change in the registry as a form of protest. The Department of Interior has shown its concern over these two cases, which have benefited from the quota policy and are protected by the Trans Law.

| Europa Press

This highlights the arbitrariness of the new rules that, in the name of supposed equality, open the door to potential fraud. Generalitat is investigating both cases and announces that it will take appropriate measures.

The introduction of female quotas had already caused controversy at the time for destroying meritocracy. Added to this is the controversy over the Trans Law, promoted by Irene Monterio and approved by President Pedro Sánchez's government. This law was also promoted by the former Equality Minister in Catalonia, Tània Verge, who continues to fight for its implementation under Salvador Illa's government.

protest against quotas

The former Interior Minister Joan Ignasi Elena approved during his term the reservation of 40% of the positions for Rural Agents, Mossos, and Bombers for women. As a form of protest, two men have officially changed their gender. They have done so by taking advantage of the Trans Law, which allows changing gender on the ID without even needing to change the name.

One of them is a firefighter from the Barcelonès station, who changed his gender to oppose the imposition of female quotas. The other is a firefighter from Osona, who did so to highlight the injustice of the reserved positions.

Several feminist organizations have denounced the fraudulent use of the trans law. Interior has assured that there have been no previous gender changes and that these two cases are being investigated in isolation. Minister Núria Parlon has warned that they will pursue any attempt to abuse a rule created to guarantee rights.

Although there have been no previous gender changes in the Fire Department, the two men have strong support from their colleagues. They endorse the gesture of the two firefighters as a form of protest, given the discontent caused by the introduction of quotas.

the current government, like the previous one

One of PSC's commitments to ERC for Salvador Illa's investiture was keeping the ideological laws of the previous government. This includes respecting the quotas and the commitment to implement the Trans Law.

The current Department of Interior has committed to keeping the reserved positions for women in the security and emergency forces. The Department of Equality is under pressure to implement Tània Verge's trans law.

The recent ruling by the United Kingdom's Supreme Court against trans quotas in public administration has reopened the debate. This extends to other areas such as sports. The gender change in the Generalitat's Fire Department brings the debate to Catalonia, where the current government follows the same line as the previous one.