United Kingdom closes borders. From now on, it will not only curb irregular immigration, but also restrict legal entry routes into the country.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has announced a series of measures to toughen immigration rules in the United Kingdom. He has described it as the end of a "deplorable chapter" and a "failed open borders experiment." In a speech delivered this Monday, Starmer expressed his intention to regain control of the British immigration system.

The country will implement new restrictions that will make it more difficult to obtain visas for work, study, and family reunification. These proposals still need Parliament's approval, but they have already caused significant debate.

Migrant rights advocates harshly criticized Starmer's intentions. They accuse him of adopting language similar to that of the far right, instead of reflecting the traditional values of the Labor Party. According to Starmer, the reforms are necessary to keep social cohesion and prevent the United Kingdom from becoming "an island of strangers."

fear of Nigel Farage

The initiative comes just two weeks after Nigel Farage's far-right party experienced a considerable increase in local and municipal elections. Farage, known for his anti-immigration stances and close to former President Donald Trump, has been a fierce critic of the United Kingdom's immigration policies.

Immigration has tripled in the last decade. Citizens of India are among the main beneficiaries of British visas. In recent months, Americans have also begun applying for British citizenship in record numbers.

These reforms seek to reverse the unexpected increase in immigration following Brexit. The immigration system implemented after leaving the European Union was surprisingly liberal. This resulted in a considerable increase in immigration. However, upon realizing the volume of the figures, the government began to restrict some of these liberalizations.

The new measures propose that immigrants must show a higher level of English for certain types of work visas. Additionally, the waiting time to obtain citizenship is extended from five to ten years. Employers will also be limited in their ability to hire foreign workers, especially in low-skilled jobs.

10% fewer visas issued

Illegal immigration has been a central issue in the United Kingdom's political debate. Government statistics show that the majority of immigrants arrive legally. The reforms proposed by Starmer affect those seeking work and residence visas.

Starmer has also proposed a stricter system for travelers who do not need a tourist visa. UK will require them to purchase an online waiver before boarding flights to the United Kingdom.

Experts estimate that the new rules could reduce the number of visas issued by 10%. Those with temporary visas will be forced to spend more time and money to renew their permits, which could create a considerable economic burden for migrants.

Although many Britons support a greater fight against illegal immigration, Starmer's measures have been questioned by some sectors of his own party. They consider that the language used in his speech is a copy of the far-right rhetoric.

Some Labor Party parliamentarians have criticized these statements, suggesting that they could incite violence against migrants. On the other hand, the opposition considers that Starmer's proposals are not enough and that even more drastic measures should be taken.