Indecision takes a toll on Junts

Initially, the collapse of the pro-separatism movement seemed like it was going to harm ERC more than Junts. The Republicans chose to be the focus of criticism for a while (the negotiations and the investiture) in exchange for not repeating elections, that is, sinking even further. Now, however, we see that the unfolding of the legislature affects Junts more, and the reason is none other than the inconsistency of their discourse.

First of all, it should be noted that Junts faces this situation without having undergone a real internal renewal. This means that the party faces the end of the pro-separatism majorities just as before. The proof is that the current leader of the party, former president Puigdemont, is the quintessential pro-separatism figure of the last ten years.

From here, Junts has settled into an ideological bipolarity that doesn't fully commit to any clear line. On one hand, the party still plays to the "progressive" quota that the pro-separatism movement as a whole dragged along and that the Catalan establishment has internalized. On the other hand, the "juntaires" harden their discourse reactively to neutralize the competition from Aliança Catalana.

Ultimately, this translates into doing the only thing Junts does well: Convergence. That is, a moderate nationalism, close to entrepreneurs, and that sees the tenant of La Moncloa as an ATM. This is what explains why former president Mas gains much influence in the party, especially when Puigdemont is (self) annulled in Waterloo for having fallen into the traps of the PSOE.

The ideological line, then, would remain a second version of the "Casa Gran" of Catalan nationalism. This means repeating the strategy that Mas used before the first tripartite: pragmatism and leaving the appeal to independence for a moment when the streets push. All this without prejudice to the fact that, later, Mas's government began with the pro-separatism movement a journey of no return.

The crux of the problem: Sílvia Orriols

Examples of playing both sides have been constant, and the latest on the table is curiously Podemos. At this moment, Junts and Podemos need each other as much as they disdain each other. Junts needs to approve the transfer of immigration competencies, and Podemos needs to approve a massive regularization of undocumented foreigners. This way, Junts takes Sílvia Orriols out the door and brings her in through the window.

Indeed, if something is maximally evident, it is that Junts does all this with the sole objective of competing with Aliança Catalana. And they have reasons to make that competition one of their priorities. According to the latest CEO - which Puigdemont wanted to discredit - AC is currently stealing about seven deputies from Junts.

The proof that Junts exploits the two-sided game is municipal politics, which reflects better than any other instance the immediacy of citizens' desires. More specifically, Turull is touring the municipalities of Catalonia with the aim of plugging the leak of votes to AC. And, more specifically, they emphasize Vic, where Aliança Catalana is projecting with great strength.

Parallel to this, Junts finds that, on the side of management and pragmatism, they have the competition of Salvador Illa. Indeed, if PSC has bet on anything, it is the idea of rebuilding Catalonia after the pro-separatism excesses. This can only be a sign that there is some actor in excess within the very fragmented Catalan politics.