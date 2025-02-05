Even on Catalunya Ràdio, they laugh at Mònica Terribas

Mònica Terribas was for many years one of the most prestigious journalists in the Catalan media ecosystem. She herself decided to sacrifice her prestige to jump on the bandwagon of the Procés. First as director of TV3, and then as director and presenter of El Matí de Catalunya Ràdio, she put the Catalan public media at the service of the independence cause.

| Europa Press

During the referendum on October 1, 2017, she asked listeners to report on the movements of the National Police and Civil Guard. It was the pinnacle of her career, which began to deflate at the same speed as the Procés itself. She has continued to defend her causes as a panelist, and since 2022 she has been a board member of Òmnium Cultural.

Now, in an interview with El País, the journalist complains that she has always been labeled. "I happened to be at a specific point in my country's history doing journalism," she said. Even at Catalunya Ràdio, they have mocked her.

Ricard Ustrell, without mercy

The morning program of Catalunya Ràdio has echoed Mònica Terribas's statements. Its presenter, Ricard Ustrell, couldn't believe it. "How, how? Where did she say this?" he asked his collaborator, surprised.

The presenter ended up exposing Terribas in a savage way: "Always been labeled, she says? Does a leader of Òmnium Cultural say that? The same one who did that news broadcast saying good afternoon citizens of the Catalan Republic?"

"Maybe it's she herself who has labeled herself," Ustrell concluded.

Media establishment

What Ricard Ustrell is saying is that you can't be so involved with a cause and then complain that they want to label you. Even less so when you do it from the public radio waves. Mònica Terribas has represented for years the pinnacle of the Catalan media establishment aligned with power.

Although some point to a personal animosity from Ricard Ustrell against Mònica Terribas. Perhaps because the presenter returned to Catalan media as a panelist for Jordi Basté on RAC1, Ustrell's direct competition.

In any case, it's significant that even at Catalunya Ràdio they end up laughing at Mònica Terribas's victimhood. The presenter who greeted the fictional independence of Catalonia and now doesn't want to be classified.