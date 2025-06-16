PSOE's crisis strengthens the tripartite coalition in Catalonia and toughens the opposition

The current situation confirms that all PSOE's partners were willing hostages. The proof is that none of them move an inch despite the stench of PSOE's alleged corruption. In fact, it has been the partners who have taken it upon themselves to strongly defend the idea that all this was a witch hunt by the deep state. Rufián, for example, accused Judge Hurtado, from the Supreme Court, of working for PP.

However, the evidence that the alleged corruption is a fact hasn't led the partners to change their minds. Some, like Junts, say they only look out for their interests in Madrid. Others, like ERC, say they'll make decisions when they know whether the Santos Cerdán case "isn't an isolated incident," Rufián said. The fact that the attorney general, the wife, the brother, and the two organization secretaries are under investigation doesn't seem to be enough.

In Catalonia, the situation is mirrored on its own scale. Here we've seen David Cid saying that PP is also a very corrupt party and that Feijóo took photos with drug traffickers. From ERC, they simply say that the explanations Sánchez has given are "insufficient":

The truth is that neither Comuns nor ERC are going to make any move that would put their small share of power at risk. The reason is as simple as the fact that they're not interested in going to elections, whether general or regional. If that were the case, it's most likely they'd suffer a second electoral blow, perhaps the final one.

This situation only confirms that the first phase of post-procesismo had a sanchista format. That is, a coalition of losers that depends completely on the leading party; in Catalonia, PSC. Therefore, one can expect a parade of poses between Comuns and ERC as they try to distance themselves as much as possible—which isn't much—from the socialists.

The opposition draws the sword

Meanwhile, the opposition goes all out against PSC. From PP, for example, their spokesperson, Juan Fernández, recalls that Koldo had extended the scheme through Catalonia. He even assured Santos Cerdán that UCO was after Illa:

From Vox's side, Ignacio Garriga acts as the party's number two at the national level and calls for a motion of no confidence against Sánchez. "It's an insult for Sánchez to say he didn't know what his wife, his brother, his attorney general, and his three trusted men were doing," Garriga recently said in statements to the press:

Finally, this situation has confirmed something else that seemed unrelated. It confirms that Junts isn't opposition to Salvador Illa in Parliament. At most, Junts is a platform from which Puigdemont can act to try to obtain amnesty.