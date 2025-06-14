VIDEO | 'L'altra cara' podcast: the decline of CUP, Pedro Sánchez cornered

Dear readers, we present to you the first episode of "L'altra cara," the current affairs podcast hosted by Arnau Borràs. In this first installment, we discuss CUP's decline, which has recently changed its logo. We also comment on the latest scandal in the Generalitat and the wasteful spending on social aid given to people who didn't meet the requirements. Finally, as couldn't be otherwise, we discuss the bomb news regarding Santos Cerdán, PSOE, and the alleged corruption in President Pedro Sánchez's closest circle. We do so with Joan Guirado, a journalist annoyed with "sanchismo."

The expansion of El Prat airport or the bureaucratic and tax difficulties that companies face in Catalonia are other topics we address in the podcast that tells you everything the system and its subsidized press won't tell you.