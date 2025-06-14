The conflict over an occupation in Girona sparks an internal war within CUP

The recent conflict over an occupation in Girona has exposed the deep internal tensions within CUP. At the center of the debate is the case of the Nouama family. Girona's municipal government, led by the cupaires, decided to evict them after accusations of fraud in social housing. This confrontation has created a division within the organization, which is being questioned by its most radical sector.

The Socialist Housing Union, which is part of CUP's sphere, has criticized the governing team, accusing the cupaires of having aligned themselves with Vox. Meanwhile, the Councilor for Equality and Justice, Amy Sabaly, defended the actions of the local government. The councilor explained that the family had accumulated a debt of €18,000 and that the housing was being used irregularly. However, the union's version differs, arguing that the case is being used to "criminalize" and "justify" an eviction based on "fallacies":

Radicals criticize the municipal decision

This incident reflects a growing rift between CUP's institutional sector and its more radical base. The housing union accuses CUP of surrendering to the interests of the real estate market and betraying the principles of social struggle and national liberation. Likewise, attacks on Girona's management have multiplied from other critical sectors, highlighting the internal polarization.

CUP activists have been divided in their reactions. On one hand, some like "Jordi PL," a prominent CUP member in Sant Sadurní, defend the actions of the municipal government, considering them necessary to prevent fraud in social housing. On the other hand, there are those who believe that Girona's cupaires have fallen into opportunism and have abandoned the essential principles of the movement. Some say that "CUP's situation can't be sustained anymore":

This conflict has also been analyzed by Laia Canigó in the magazine Tanyada, where she points out that this isn't the first time Guanyem Girona's government has taken positions that don't represent CUP's political line. According to Canigó, "this isn't the first situation in which Guanyem Girona's government expresses positions and reproduces discourses that we believe shouldn't characterize, nor do they represent, the political line of the candidacies linked to the separatist left and CUP":

The situation in Girona underscores the tensions between institutionalized CUP and its more radical sectors, which struggle to keep ideological coherence while managing power at the local level. It's the price of the "Procés Garbí," which simply amounted to being a normal party, that is, one with contradictions.