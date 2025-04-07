Ada Colau Returns with the Comuns at a Crossroads

Ada Colau distanced herself from the political front line in October when she decided to leave her position at the Barcelona city council. It was on the eve of the Comuns congress, where a renewal of leadership was sought to relaunch the project. At that time, there was speculation about her return before the 2027 municipal elections, but her comeback has been even earlier than desired.

Ada Colau has just assumed the presidency of the Sentit Comú Foundation linked to her formation, with the intention of opening "a new stage full of energy and projects." The former mayor of Barcelona returns at a key moment for the Comuns. The formation is at a crossroads in its relationship with Sumar and Podemos, and in the strategy in Barcelona and in Parliament.

Her return will also have internal connotations, where a covert war remains between Colauism and the space of the former ICV. Her departure and the replacement of Janet Sanz had led to a truce in the struggle for control of the apparatus. But the long shadow of Ada Colau, now once again hovering around the Comuns, threatens new tensions within the formation.

Approach to Junts

The approach between the Comuns and Junts in the Barcelona city council, precisely the quintessential Colauist stronghold, has been disconcerting for many. Both formations took advantage of the chaos in Rodalies to put pressure on the PSC mayor, Jaume Collboni. Last week, they again coincided in criticizing the council's action in the rehabilitation plan for the Besòs-Maresme neighborhood.

This is important because Junts was Ada Colau's biggest rival during her eight years in government. In fact, the Comuns made Collboni mayor with their votes to prevent Xavier Trias's mayoralty. For the Comuns, Junts in Barcelona represents the most right-wing side of Carles Puigdemont's formation.

But the distancing between PSC and BComú has led the Comuns to set aside their differences with Junts to erode the socialist government. But while they do that, they continue to support Salvador Illa's government in the Generalitat.

Distancing from PSC

Although in recent days they have also begun to distance themselves from PSC in the Govern. Their spokesperson David Cid warned last week that the negotiations for the credit extension "are not green, but very green." The Govern needs this application to, once the budgets are overturned, face the investments for 2025.

These movements are causing confusion both in some sectors of the Comuns and among their allies on the left (PSC and ERC). Support for President Pedro Sánchez, Salvador Illa, and Jaume Collboni is part of the same commitment. A commitment that stems from the Comuns' alliance with Sumar, and that involves guaranteeing the stability of the progressive alliance in the main institutions.

This coincides with the Comuns' approach to Podem to explore the reconstruction of the transformative left's unity in Catalonia. This would be consistent with Sumar's lack of establishment in Catalonia, and also with Ada Colau's return. The former mayor has publicly shown support for making the presence of Sumar and Podemos compatible within the Comuns' unitary project.

Ada Colau, Problem and Solution

Ada Colau's arrival at the Comuns foundation coincides with the dilemmas that plague the formation. Without new leadership that convinces or a clear strategy to get out of the electoral pit, Colau seems like the only ace up the sleeve. Everything points to a Colau 2.0 operation with an eye on the 2027 municipal elections.

Although the context is not the same as in 2015, nor even in 2019. The formation is going through a deep credibility crisis, partly due to the failure of Ada Colau's two terms as mayor of Barcelona. Colau's ego has also been the cause of the internal crisis and many decisions that have electorally sunk the ecosocialists.

The former mayor thus appears as both a problem and a solution to the Comuns' problems. It remains to be seen what role she adopts from her new position, and how her presence affects the dilemmas they face and the open war within the party.