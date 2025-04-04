Neighbors Manage to Evict the Problematic Tenant from a Social Housing in BCN

E-Notícies echoed in January the complaint of a community of neighbors against the coexistence problems caused by the tenants of some social housing. The area was the Sagrada Familia neighborhood in Barcelona. The neighbors focused on Hàbitat 3, the managing entity of these social rentals whose mediation was not yielding results.

| E-Noticies

The affected parties now announce with satisfaction that after much struggle, they have finally managed to evict the problematic tenant. According to a neighbor, "the problematic tenant of the Hàbitat 3 apartment has left because, according to her, she was tired." This is described as "a success," as the neighbors can now live peacefully.

This neighbor also points out the "inaction" of Hàbitat 3 as the cause of the "entrenchment" of the mediation. "The mediators quickly saw that this woman could not continue in this apartment," she adds. Finally, according to this information, the tenant has left of her own accord.

Vulnerable or Squatters?

This case highlighted the perverse use that is often made of the concept of vulnerability to cover up squatting and delinquency. These neighbors had been suffering from coexistence problems caused by tenants of Hàbitat 3's social housing since 2020. This included parties late at night, illegal subletting, material damage, and threats to the neighbors.

In January, they denounced the "inaction in the face of serious behaviors that disrupt coexistence," and clearly pointed to the managing entity. According to them, it has been ignoring the neighbors' complaints for years.

They also questioned the management of public funds allocated to social housing. They criticized that a foundation receiving public money acts with "this lack of transparency and responsibility." They called for making the care of vulnerable people compatible with the neighbors' right to rest and live in peace.

Responsibility of the Managers

It was their determination that finally got the tenant causing the problems to decide to leave. Despite their happiness, these neighbors are sure that it is not an isolated case and that there are other social housing with the same problem.

The foundations that manage social rental housing can't wash their hands of problems affecting the community of neighbors. Especially in flagrant cases like this, where the mediators confirmed the neighbors' version. It is also a demonstration that the housing problem in Catalonia has many facets, beyond the official narrative.