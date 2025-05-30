A pro-occupation group gives talks at a public high school in Tarragona

The group Tarragonès OJS (Socialist Youth Organization of Tarragonès) published a message on social media this week that went unnoticed. As they themselves explained, this group had given several talks at high schools and elementary schools in the area, such as Institut Martí Franquès and Colegio del Carmen. At first glance, nothing would seem unusual if it weren't for the clear political, ideological, and doctrinal tone of the talks.

"In these sessions, we have been able to define reaction, fascism, establish that the current context is one of reactionary rise, and discuss how to confront it," OJS explained. In the shared images, minors with pixelated faces can be seen listening to the presentations:

One of these speakers, who goes by the name "Pablitu" on social media, defended the talks as a former student of one of these schools.

"Doing political work with students lets you see to what extent educators play an essential role in ensuring that teenagers and young people don't buy into the frameworks of reaction and fascism. On the contrary, they're on the front lines in the fight against these phenomena. So, those of us who interact with children and young people have the task of channeling their discontent toward revolutionary positions," this speaker explained:

OJS is one of many organizations within the orbit of the Socialist Housing Union of Catalonia. That is, of CUP. Fueled by the housing problem, all these organizations have encouraged expropriation, squatting, and even rent strikes.

not the first time

The situation of left-wing groups giving political talks in public educational centers is not new. A few months ago, for example, OJS itself gave a talk at IES Jaume Balmes about the housing problem. As they stated on social media, they wanted to explain that "the housing problem is just another consequence of the capitalist mode of production."

Again, OJS invited minors to take a political stand in the "struggle process." In fact, the organization said it was "truly hopeful" to see the students' political interest in these matters:

Whether because of the housing problem or to stop "fascism," what is clear is that the Catalan left is trying to reverse its electoral decline through activities of this nature. The question is whether educational authorities consider political positioning in Catalonia's public classrooms to be legitimate