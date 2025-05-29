More than 20 feminist organizations are asking the government to review trans therapies.

A group of more than twenty feminist associations has sent a letter to the Ministry of Health. They are requesting a detailed and transparent review of gender affirmation therapies in Spain. These include hormone treatments and surgeries aimed at trans people, especially minors. The interventions (and their irreversible effects) are a growing concern among these organizations.

The associations express concern about the lack of official data on these therapies in the public health system. In the letter, they request clear information about the protocols used and the records of the surgical interventions performed. They also request details about the clinical follow-up of those who receive these treatments. They demand information about the age range and types of treatments, with special attention to children and adolescents:

They argue that the scientific evidence on the effectiveness and safety of these hormonal and surgical therapies in minors is insufficient. For this reason, they ask the Ministry of Health to explain whether these treatments are supported by rigorous studies. They also question whether they are still being applied under experimental use. In addition, they demand transparency regarding the costs assumed by the health system to finance these processes.

Opacity prevents a proper analysis

The letter highlights the absence of public follow-up and consolidated data on interventions such as non-oncological mastectomies, phalloplasties, or vaginoplasties performed as part of gender affirmation. According to the organizations, this lack of information affects trust in the health system. In addition, it limits the ability to assess the real risks and benefits for patients.

This call comes in an international context where several countries have begun to restrict or ban sex change treatments in minors. Recent reports from the United Kingdom, the United States, and Scandinavian countries warn about the possible harm resulting from the use of puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones. In many cases, they recommend prioritizing psychological therapies before starting medical interventions.

The letter, for example, mentions the report from the United States Department of Health and Human Services. This report questions the affirmative approach in adolescents and advises exploring other causes of distress related to gender identity. It also refers to the alarm raised by the American Academy of Pediatrics regarding the lack of comprehensive data. It points out that some research is biased by focusing only on certain perspectives.

The letter also requests information about the care provided to people who decide to reverse the process, known as "detransitioners." They ask about possible medical or emotional complications resulting from the treatments. They demand to know how these situations are recorded and what protocols exist to ensure proper care throughout the process.