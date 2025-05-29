Jaume Collboni gives in to the blackmail of squatters in Vallcarca

Vallcarca is currently the epicenter of the struggle between the squatter movement and the residents who suffer daily from the problems caused by squatting. For years, anarchist and far-left groups have become strong around the so-called housing movement. Although they are a minority, their power to pressure and their media impact allow them to present themselves as representatives of the neighborhood and spokespersons for the residents.

This Wednesday, a hundred people from pro-squatting groups occupied the PSC headquarters to pressure the municipal government. They demanded an urgent meeting to stop the evictions of two apartment blocks.

war between residents and squatters

The mayor of Barcelona, Jaume Collboni, has not only agreed to meet with the groups but has also given in to their blackmail. After giving in to their demands, the anti-system activists vacated the party headquarters. "Victory," proclaimed the Som Barri Association, announcing a meeting on June 3 with the housing official and other PSC leaders.

This has caused outrage among residents tired of favoritism toward these groups. "What the hell is the mayor of Barcelona doing meeting with squatters who have taken Vallcarca neighborhood hostage," says a resident on X. "The city council supports criminals, it's shameful," exclaims another.

They also accuse the mayor of giving in to the blackmail of the housing movement controlled by CUP and Comuns. First with Casa Orsola, and now in Vallcarca.

A group of Vallcarca residents against the squatter movement have also ironically requested a meeting with the city council "to forgive our mortgages and rents." A resident, Òscar, has lashed out against media outlets like RTVE that call squatters "residents." "They are not residents of Vallcarca," he says, "they are squatters from other places who want to live for free by occupying apartments and making life impossible for the real residents."

collboni gives in to pressure

Anti-system groups claim that the city council wants to evict 40 people, 13 of whom are minors. They criticize that, due to the lack of affordable housing, the municipal government collaborates with speculators who want to demolish homes to create vacant lots. This increases the tension between the city council and pro-squatting groups, days after the dismantling of a shantytown camp.

In contrast to these groups, who have the ability to pressure and media impact, there are the residents who have been suffering in silence from this problem for years. They never have a voice. Despite suffering from the daily problems of squatting, they end up being paradoxically represented by the pro-squatting groups.

Mayor Collboni, who came to office to move past Colauism, is now being influenced by the same minorities. After giving in with the purchase of Casa Orsola, he now accepts the blackmail of a hundred activists who claim to represent Vallcarca neighborhood.